Warner Bros. Shuts Down Harry Potter Studio Tour, Leavesden Remains Open

Harry Potter Studio Tour
Warner Bros. has suspended its Harry Potter studio tour outside London for the foreseeable future.

The studio has said there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 out of the tour complexes, but “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and well-being of our visitors, employees and community partners” it has closed the tour as of Monday evening.

Variety has confirmed that Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden remains open.

All Harry Potter tour bookings have been suspended until June 30, but are tentatively slated to reopen after this date. Meanwhile, the business is offering full refunds on tickets bought for March 17 to April 3.

The Harry Potter tour, a popular draw for international tourists, opened in 2012 and can see up to 6,000 visitors per day at peak times. An individual adult ticket costs £47 ($57) while a child ticket is £38 ($46).

The tour is located across two soundstages that are in the same studio complex as Leavesden, but separate to the studio.

Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is among a number of U.K. studios that have remained open during the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed during the first of planned daily press briefings on Monday evening that “non-essential” contact and travel is to be avoided going forward, and individuals should refrain from visiting theaters, clubs and pubs.

However, the government stopped short of enforcing the closures of such social venues and a gatherings ban has yet to be instituted.

Currently, the U.K. death toll from Covid-19 stands at 55. Positive cases are upwards of 1,500, though the real number of cases is believed to be within the range of 35,000 and 50,000.

