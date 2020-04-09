Variety Hires Kate Roach as Sales Director for U.K., Europe

Variety has appointed Kate Roach, a seasoned media advertising sales executive, as Sales Director for the U.K. and Europe.

Based out of Variety’s London office, Roach’s responsibilities include advertising sales across film, television and consumer accounts for the U.K., Turkey, Germany, Greece, Central Europe, Eastern Europe and CIS. She will also handle television out of Canada.

A seasoned sales professional with more than 18 years of experience, Roach has worked across a range of diverse markets including both B2B and B2C media outlets.

Roach began her career in the entertainment and hospitality industries, working on a start-up magazine focused on events, venues and nightlife before moving into venue and reservation sales and ultimately landing back in publishing.

She spent five years overseeing ad sales for the TV industry as International Sales Manager for London-based trade publication Television Business International. She later worked across luxury consumer and business titles such as Pageant Media, Morris Visitor Publications and Interactive Investor.

Throughout her career, Kate has built an impressive global client base within the TV and luxury consumer sector.

“We are so happy to welcome Kate into the Variety family,” said Millie Chiavelli, SVP of Global Sales and Partnerships at Variety.

“She brings exactly the right mix of global entertainment and consumer advertising sales experience necessary to propel Variety to the next level. Her client relationships and industry knowledge are outstanding.”

Roach said: “I’m delighted to be working for such a prestigious brand. Being able to represent a global title with the longevity and respect of Variety is an absolute honor.”

At Variety, Roach will report to Chiavelli.