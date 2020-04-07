U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ‘Stable’ Condition After Intensive Care Stay

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be in stable condition and in “good spirits” after a night in intensive care, where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Johnson was admitted to the ICU at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London on Monday night at 7 p.m. local time, having first entered the hospital for precautionary testing on Sunday night. The ICU move was to allow Johnson to be closer to a ventilator if necessary.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon: “The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

The 55-year-old Johnson — who is the first major world leader to have revealed a coronavirus diagnosis — does not have pneumonia, according to the BBC.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been standing in for the prime minister since Monday night, and is believed to have again chaired the government’s morning meeting Tuesday.

It was first revealed that Johnson had coronavirus on March 27, and though he has been working from his residence, a persisting cough and fever got him admitted to hospital on Sunday.

However, Johnson took to Twitter on Monday to update that he was in “good spirits” and keeping in touch with his team, which rendered the ICU development later in the day a shock to the nation.