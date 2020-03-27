U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said Friday.

Johnson, whose symptoms are described as mild, will self-isolate in Downing Street.

“He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a statement said.

In a tweet Johnson said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

In a video embedded in the tweet, he said his symptoms were “a temperature and a persistent cough.” He underscored the message that he continued to lead the government. “Be in no doubt that I can continue – thanks to the wizardry of modern technology – to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

More to follow…