Two Rivers Media Buys Out Parent Kew Media Group’s Stake In Business

CREDIT: Channel 5

Two Rivers Media has bought out parent group Kew Media Group’s minority stake in the business.

Formed by former STV Productions head Alan Clements in January 2019, the production outfit behind Channel 5’s recent “Susan Hill’s Ghost Story” launched with the backing of Kew, Noble Grossart Investments and Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund.

Noble Grossart Investments and Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund are increasing their interests to facilitate the buy-out.

The buy-out comes a month after Kew Media Group triggered a strategic review of its business, revealing that the company could be broken up or sold completely.

Rob Woodward, chair of Two Rivers Media, said: “Despite being only a year old, Two Rivers has got off to a flying start and is establishing itself as one of the UK’s leading regional indies. We produced ‘Susan Hill’s Ghost Story’ on Channel 5 at Christmas; Frankie Boyle’s ‘Tour of Scotland’ for BBC Two will transmit soon; and we have a number of very high profile projects in discussion with a wide range of broadcasters.

“The buy out of Kew’s interest is by mutual agreement. They have been a strong partner for the company, and we wish to thank them for their support. It is an exciting time for Two Rivers, so we are delighted that Noble Grossart Investments and Channel 4 are increasing their interests in the company.”

