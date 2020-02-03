Telepool Acquires Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ in Germany, Reveals Berlin Market Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)

German film and TV company Telepool, jointly owned by Hollywood actor-producer Will Smith and Swiss investor Elysian Fields, is moving forward in multiple areas of the entertainment business, CEO André Druskeit tells Variety. Druskeit reveals a major new acquisition for its German distribution arm, and Julia Weber, head of theatrical sales and acquisitions at Telepool’s world sales arm Global Screen, speaks about the films making their market premieres at this month’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Last year Telepool launched into theatrical distribution in Germany, and continues this year with titles such as “Ironbark,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Now the company has acquired the German distribution rights for the next Will Smith movie, “King Richard,” about the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, Druskeit says. The film is fully financed by Warner Bros., but co-produced by Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment.

Referring to “King Richard,” Druskeit says: “This is a proof of concept for the new share-holding in our company because that shows exactly where we want to be in the future. Whenever they are involved in a project that makes sense for us from a distribution and sales standpoint, we try to keep the rights in-house (…) and we can create the kinds of synergies that were the basic logic of why they acquired us one and a half years ago.”

Referring to Telepool’s co-development deal with Smith’s production studio Westbrook, Druskeit says the latter’s output would become a “fairly integrated part of our business model in the future.”

Druskeit describes Telepool as an “all-in-one partner,” with financing, production, world sales and distribution capabilities. “We can deliver all necessary services to a producer, but we are flexible, and they can choose individual parts, whatever makes sense,” Druskeit says.