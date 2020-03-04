×

Sony Shutters Three European Offices Amid Coronavirus Scare

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
A passenger from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is seen on a specially-arranged bus heading for a quarantine center in the New Territories after arriving at Hong KongCoronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong, China - 20 Feb 2020The first chartered flight arranged by the HKSAR government arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, bringing 106 Hong Kong residents stranded on the novel coronavirus-inflicted Diamond Princess cruise ship back from Japan. The chartered flight landed at the Hong Kong International Airport at around 8:30 a.m. local time. The passengers were taken directly from the airport to a quarantine center in the New Territories by specially-arranged buses to undergo a 14-day quarantine
CREDIT: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures Entertainment has shuttered three European offices after a London-based staff member returned from a coronavirus-affected area, Variety has confirmed.

Offices in London, Paris and Gdynia, Poland, have been closed for the remainder of the week, with all staff working from home. The directive was communicated to staff via an internal memo circulated this morning. The business has also instated a travel ban across APAC and parts of Italy, as revealed by Variety.

A Sony spokesperson has confirmed there are no positive cases within the business so far, but extreme precautionary measures are being taken to contain any potential illness.

“The health and well-being of our employees is of the utmost importance. We thought it was important to share with you that one of our London employees may have been exposed to coronavirus COVID-19 given recent travels to an affected area. Out of an abundance of caution, the London, Paris and Gdynia offices will be closed for the remainder of the week, and employees should work from home.”

More to come.

More Biz

  • Mike Bloomberg

    Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

    On the heels of a lackluster showing in the Super Tuesday primaries, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg has ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination and given his endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden. More to come

  • A passenger from China's Hong Kong

    Sony Shutters Three European Offices Amid Coronavirus Scare

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has shuttered three European offices after a London-based staff member returned from a coronavirus-affected area, Variety has confirmed. Offices in London, Paris and Gdynia, Poland, have been closed for the remainder of the week, with all staff working from home. The directive was communicated to staff via an internal memo circulated this [...]

  • 10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior

    10K Projects Names Danielle Price Senior VP of Business and Legal Affairs

    Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based independent record label 10K Projects, announced today the appointment of Danielle Price to the position of Senior Vice President Business and Legal Affairs at the label.  According to the announcement, in her new role Price will be a key dealmaker at the label. Price comes to [...]

  • LFF VR

    BFI London Film Festival Expands Episodic Content, Grows VR Showcase

    The BFI London Film Festival is expanding its scope with a new emphasis on episodic content and virtual and augmented reality. While LFF has previously screened series such as BBC One and AMC co-production “The Little Drummer Girl,” it will further expand its TV focus, premiering new series for digital platforms and international broadcasters. A [...]

  • London Book Fair

    MipTV Parent Reed Exhibitions Cancels London Book Fair Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    The London Book Fair has been canceled amid growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus in the U.K. Organizer Reed Exhibitions — the parent group of MipTV operator Reed Midem — announced Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place March 10-12, has been called off following the “escalation” of COVID-19 in Europe. [...]

  • Little Dot Studios cheetah race

    Little Dot Studios Nabs Wing in First Major Acquisition

    All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios has acquired London-based production company Wing. The move marks Little Dot’s first acquisition as part of its planned growth strategy. The digital content creator and distributor, which has offices in London, Munich, Berlin and Los Angeles, is aiming to expand operations both organically and through further acquisitions. Little Dot said its [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Takes Toll on International TV Industry With Travel Bans, Cancellations

    Europe’s coronavirus outbreak is causing major headaches for the international TV industry as numerous companies move swiftly to rein in foreign travel and cancel crucial pitch events and company gatherings. The outbreak, which has so far claimed 56 deaths in Europe, comes at a particularly frenetic time for the local TV industry, which holds a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad