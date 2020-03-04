Sony Shutters Three European Offices Amid Coronavirus Scare

Sony Pictures Entertainment has shuttered three European offices after a London-based staff member returned from a coronavirus-affected area, Variety has confirmed.

Offices in London, Paris and Gdynia, Poland, have been closed for the remainder of the week, with all staff working from home. The directive was communicated to staff via an internal memo circulated this morning. The business has also instated a travel ban across APAC and parts of Italy, as revealed by Variety.

A Sony spokesperson has confirmed there are no positive cases within the business so far, but extreme precautionary measures are being taken to contain any potential illness.

“The health and well-being of our employees is of the utmost importance. We thought it was important to share with you that one of our London employees may have been exposed to coronavirus COVID-19 given recent travels to an affected area. Out of an abundance of caution, the London, Paris and Gdynia offices will be closed for the remainder of the week, and employees should work from home.”

More to come.