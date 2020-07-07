Sky Takes Full Control of ‘Bake Off’ Producer Love

European pay TV operator Sky has taken 100% ownership of Love Productions, the producer behind “The Great British Bake Off.”

Sky acquired a 70% stake in the company, founded by Richard McKerrow, in 2014. The deal to acquire the remaining stake was sealed in February, but was disclosed Monday in Love’s annual accounts.

Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ chief commercial officer, said: “Love Productions is a world-class production company that has continued to create popular, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual entertainment shows since Sky first invested in 2014.”

“We are proud that Love Productions is now a wholly-owned Sky Studios company and we look forward to continuing to work with Richard and the team as we build on their continued success.”

More to follow.