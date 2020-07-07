×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: Imagine Sets Production and Financing Pact With Warner Music Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Takes Full Control of ‘Bake Off’ Producer Love

Sky Takes Full Control of 'Bake
Courtesy of Love Productions

European pay TV operator Sky has taken 100% ownership of Love Productions, the producer behind “The Great British Bake Off.”

Sky acquired a 70% stake in the company, founded by Richard McKerrow, in 2014. The deal to acquire the remaining stake was sealed in February, but was disclosed Monday in Love’s annual accounts.

Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ chief commercial officer, said: “Love Productions is a world-class production company that has continued to create popular, thought-provoking and award-winning factual and factual entertainment shows since Sky first invested in 2014.”

“We are proud that Love Productions is now a wholly-owned Sky Studios company and we look forward to continuing to work with Richard and the team as we build on their continued success.”

More to follow.

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad