‘Sex Education,’ ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘Wild Rose’ Take Top Prizes at U.K. Casting Awards

HBO’s “Chernobyl,” Netflix’s “Sex Education” and indie film “Wild Rose” took top prizes at the U.K.’s second annual CDG Casting Awards, held on Feb. 11 in London.

Meant to spotlight the full breadth of the profession, the CDG Casting Awards feature competitive categories for theatre, television, film and commercials.

Divided into two categories, the television arm awarded prizes for both drama and comedy.

“Chernobyl” casting directors Nina Gold and Robert Sterne took home top honors for drama – a category that also included “Killing Eve,” “Black Earth Rising,” “Line of Duty 5,” “The Long Song” and “Years and Years.”

For comedy, “Sex Education” casting director Lauren Evans bested nominees for “Catastrophe,” “Stath Lets Flats,” “After Life,” “Ghosts” and “Brassic.”

The lone film prize went to “Wild Rose,” a musical dramedy about a would-be country singer in Glasgow. The prize went to Kahleen Crawford, who was named twice in this category, scoring another nomination for “Only You.” Other nominees included “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” “Rocketman” and “Stan & Olie.”

This new honor arrives at a moment when casting directors are beginning to earn wider industry recognition.

This year, BAFTA introduced a new casting prize for both its film and television awards. “Joker” casting director Shayna Markowitz took home the inaugural prize at the film awards earlier this month, while the TV prize will be announced at a ceremony in May.

A full list of the winners is below:

Isabella Odoffin wins Best Casting in a Theatre production for “Small Island”

Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, and casting assistant Katherine Skene, win Best Casting in Musical Theatre for “Come from Away” (The Abbey Dublin and The Phoenix Theatre)

Nina Gold and Robert Sterne win Best Casting in a TV Drama for “Chernobyl”

Lauren Evans wins Best Casting in a TV Comedy for “Sex Education” (Series 1)

Kahleen Crawford wins Best Casting in a Film for “Wild Rose”

Claire Catterson, Kharmel Cochrane, Sasha Robertson and Jessica Ronane win Best Casting in a Commercial for John Lewis 2018 Christmas “The Boy and the Piano”