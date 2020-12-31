‘1917’ Cinematographer Roger Deakins, ‘Phantom Thread’ Actor Lesley Manville Recognized With British New Year Honors

“1917” cinematographer Roger Deakins, “Phantom Thread” actor Lesley Manville and “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio are among those in the arts named in Britain’s New Year honors list.

Deakins, Oscar winner for “1917” and “Blade Runner 2049,” and Oscar nominated for 13 other movies, has been made a Knight Bachelor for his services to film. He was previously a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Manville, who was Oscar nominated for “Phantom Thread” and plays Princess Margaret in the fifth and sixth seasons of Netflix series “The Crown,” has been made a CBE for services to drama and charity.

Mercurio has been accorded the honor Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to television drama. Also receiving an OBE is Dan Dark, former senior vice president and managing director, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, and currently executive vice president, worldwide studio operations for Warner Bros., based in Burbank, for services to the U.K. film industry.

The OBE list also includes “Florence Foster Jenkins” producer Michael Kuhn, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” actor Toby Jones and “Aladdin” actor Nina Wadia.

Olivier-winning theater, film and television actor Sheila Hancock (“Cabaret”) has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama and charity.

Honorees from the craft categories include make-up and hair styling artists Pat McGrath (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) and three-time Oscar nominee Martin Samuel (“Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise), who both become Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Musician Craig David and “Coronation Street” star Sally Dynevor have also been accorded MBEs.

Beyond the showbiz world, honorees include Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton, who has been knighted.

The New Year Year Honours List is the most ethnically diverse honors list yet, with 14.2% of recipients coming from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background. Public sector workers make up 14.8% of the list and include firefighters, medical professionals, teachers, police officers and local government workers – all of whom are being recognized for making a significant individual impact, and in particular in the response to COVID-19.

A total of 1,123 candidates have been selected for the honors, of which 603, 49%, are women. 6.9% of the candidates consider themselves to have a disability and 4% of recipients identified as being LGBT+.

“In a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save people’s lives, the outstanding efforts of those receiving honors today are a welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion,” said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “The 2021 New Year Honors offer us an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to our country. As we begin a new year and continue to come together to fight this virus, may their service and stories be an inspiration to us all.”