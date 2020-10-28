Asif Kapadia, Noel Clarke, Riz Ahmed, Ade Rawcliffe Named to New BAFTA Committees

Following a historic diversity review, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed a diverse group of film, TV and games professionals constituting their newly formed sector committees.

Elected members to the film committee include BAFTA and Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia (“Amy”), BAFTA and Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Searching For Sugar Man”), and BAFTA-winning actor, writer and director Noel Clarke (“Adulthood”).

Co-opted members to the film committee include Primetime Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”); Fiona Lamptey, the newly appointed director of U.K features for Netflix; and actor, writer and director David Proud, who is also a disability consultant for the British Film Institute, founding and sitting on their disability advisory board.

The film committee is chaired by Marc Samuelson, founder of production outfit Route 24, while Anna Higgs, head of entertainment at Facebook U.K., serves as deputy chair.

The film committee also includes Alison Thompson, co-president of Cornerstone Films; Isabel Begg; “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” producer Alexandra Derbyshire; actor and writer Jo Hartley (“After Life”); festival director Clare Stewart; make-up and hair designer Sharon Martin (“White Teeth”); and composer Nainita Desai (“For Sama”).

The television committee is chaired by Hannah Wyatt, managing director of BBC Studios factual entertainment and events production, with veteran talent management executive Sara Putt serving as deputy chair. The committee also includes Lara Akeju, commissioning editor for daytime entertainment at ITV; Fatima Salaria, managing director of Fremantle’s production outfit Naked; and Ade Rawcliffe, director of creative diversity at ITV. Rawcliffe also chairs the learning and new talent committee.

Jo Twist, CEO of Ukie, the trade body for U.K. games and interactive entertainment, chairs the games committee.