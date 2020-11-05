Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Feature in Doc ‘Break Point: A Davis Cup Story’ – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, tennis champ Rafael Nadal stars in a new documentary; Sky orders a Liverpool Football Club film; “The Father” is set to open Cairo; “Love Island” gets a South African edition; and “Mogul Mowgli” goes digital.

Top tennis players Rafael Nadal (above), Roberto Bautista Agut, Andrey Rublev and Feliciano López feature in Rakuten TV’s documentary “Break Point: A Davis Cup Story,” premiering on the service on Nov. 26.

The Davis Cup is the world’s oldest and largest international tennis team competition. The documentary, a Kosmos Studios production, reviews the last edition of the tournament, held in Madrid in 2019, in which Spain was proclaimed champion for the sixth time. It will be available across Europe on the free section of the Rakuten platform.

“The End Of The Storm” Sky

FOOTBALL DOCUMENTARY

“The End of the Storm,” a football documentary by Primetime Emmy-nominated filmmaker James Erskine (“Billie”), produced in association with Sky, will air in the U.K. and Ireland on Sky Documentaries in 2021.

Featuring exceptional access to Liverpool Football Club, the documentary is the inside story of the club’s 2019/20 Premier League-winning season. It features manager Jürgen Klopp and club legend Kenny Dalglish, and players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The film is an October Films, Brutal Media and New Black Films co-production and is being distributed and sold worldwide by Altitude.

“The Father” Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

FESTIVAL OPENER

The 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (Dec. 2-10) will open with Florian Zeller’s dementia-themed “The Father,” starring Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

Adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton from Zeller’s own play, “The Father” is the feature debut of playwright Zeller. The film, also starring Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, and Mark Gatiss, has Oscar buzz after playing at the Sundance and Toronto film festivals.

Cairo will be one of the few major film festivals around the world to stage a physical edition in 2020, complemented with some virtual/online appearances. The festival will adhere to strict COVID-safe guidelines.

ITV

EXPANSION

ITV Studios’ hit reality dating format “Love Island” continues its global expansion and is now in its 20th territory, South Africa. It will be produced by Rapid Blue in South Africa, making this the sixth new commission for the format in 2020 alone.

The first season of “Love Island South Africa” will be recorded in the country’s Western Cape and will launch in late February on M-Net 101 on DStv.

DIGITAL RELEASE

As cinemas across England close for a month from Thursday, BFI Distribution’s theatrical release, Bassam Tariq’s Berlin winner “Mogul Mowgli,” starring Riz Ahmed, will move to streamers BFI Player and Curzon Home Cinema as a PVOD release from Nov. 6.

The film follows the story of a British Pakistani rapper, who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break and forces him to face his past, his family and the uncertainty of his legacy.

“Mogul Mowgli” is a Pulse Films and Left Handed Films production, made in association with Silvertown Films, backed by BBC Films, Cinereach, SFFILM, Vice Studios and Ryot Films.