Quebec Producer-Distributor Datsit Sphere Buys Former Kew Media Group Producer BGM

French Canadian producer-distributor Datsit Sphere has acquired factual and kids production company BGM, formerly known as Bristow Global Media, from the embattled Kew Media Group.

The acquisition of BGM by Datsit Sphere, best known for primetime drama and comedy, marks the company’s first foray into English-language factual entertainment.

Toronto-based BGM was formed in 2013 to create multi-genre, multiplatform content and is now headed by new CEO Marlo Miazga after founder Julie Bristow left the company in November of last year. The BGM’s slate includes “Haunted Hospitals,” “The Story of Us,” “Paranormal 911” and the upcoming “Paranormal Nightshift.”

BGM was bought by Canada’s Kew Media Group as part of a major acquisitions drive in early 2017 ahead its formal launch. Kew Media Group ceased trading permanently in January and was placed into administration earlier this month, with all directors exiting the company.

FTI Consulting Canada has been appointed receiver for the business, and is overseeing all remaining assets. A number of production outfits including Frantic Films and Two Rivers Media managed to exit the business ahead of its entering administration.

Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Datsit Sphere, said: “Our strategy for some time has been to create a completely diverse, talented network of creatives. We have carefully over time become a home for excellence in all genres: animation, unscripted, documentary, fiction, distribution and feature film.

“BGM is one of the leaders of the Canadian domestic production scene and more crucially for us, a significant player in the international market. This acquisition is a building block towards realising our plans to create a global, sustainable, independent production group capable of producing quality entertainment across all genres and platforms.”

Marlo Miazga added: “In 2019 BGM entered into a new and exciting stage of growth and scale, expanding both our premium factual and kids divisions; rolling out over 5 new series into the global marketplace. Datsit Sphere’s diverse slate of content, across multiple platforms and genres, makes it the perfect home for our escalating ambitions.”