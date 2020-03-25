Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

Clarence House has confirmed the royal’s diagnosis, adding that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne is displaying mild symptoms, but “otherwise remains in good health.”

An official statement reads: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Prince Charles is the first British royal to have contracted the virus. He most recently attended a March 12 dinner and reception in London in aid of Australian bushfire relief, where he addressed the room in a speech.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Both Prince Charles — who has made a point of avoiding handshakes in recent weeks, instead sharing a ‘namaste’ with those he meets on royal engagements — and the Duchess have been self-isolating at their Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland in recent days after postponing a royal tour of Bosnia, Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan due to the pandemic.

Prince Charles, who is still working from his castle home, is not the first royal casualty of coronavirus. Last week, it was revealed that Prince Albert of Monaco had also tested positive. Both royals attended a Water Aid charity event on March 10, at which they sat opposite from one another in a cramped boardroom.

Meanwhile, Archduke of Austria Karl von Habsburg has also tested positive for coronavirus. The royal called into a local news network last week to discuss the experience, noting, “It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague.”

It is not yet known when Prince Charles was last in the company of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Last week, precautions were taken to ensure the Queen was out of harm’s way, with the monarch relocating March 19 from London to Windsor Castle a week early for the Easter period, where she will remain indefinitely. Prince Philip, who has been in poor health in recent years and is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, also joined the Queen in Windsor.

A number of events in the coming months involving the Queen and other members of the royal family were recently canceled, including various garden parties hosted by the monarch. Decisions have yet to be made around May’s 75th anniversary of VE Day, June’s Trooping the Colour and a state visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

Europe has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. In the U.K., more than 8,000 have tested positive for coronavirus, while 422 people have died.