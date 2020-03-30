×

Prince Charles Emerges From Self-Isolation, One Week After Coronavirus Diagnosis Revealed

Prince Charles
Prince Charles has emerged from self-isolation, less than seven days after the royal was revealed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

A representative for the 71-year-old Prince of Wales, who was self-isolating at Balmoral in Scotland, has said he is now in good health and has come out of self-isolation following a consultation with his doctor.

In the U.K., government advice recommends that those showing coronavirus symptoms must self-isolate for seven days. Individuals living with those who are symptomatic are advised to self-isolate for 14 days, meaning Prince Charles’s wife, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, may still be in self-isolation.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Charles had last seen the Queen on March 12.

The British Royal Family has begun feeling the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, with the Queen’s footman most recently testing positive for COVID-19, though it is as yet unknown when he was diagnosed.

The footman has worked at Buckingham Palace for six years, but was promoted in 2019 to a role that involves taking meals to the Queen as well as managing her post. According to reports, the individual saw the monarch on a daily basis.

The Queen, who relocated from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle on March 19, is believed to have severely reduced her support staff in recent days, with most royal staff working at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Sandringham now told to work from home.

At 93 years old, the Queen would be a high-risk patient if she contracts the illness, as would her husband Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017 and has had numerous health problems in recent years.

Despite the cautionary measures to protect the Queen, Buckingham Palace said Saturday that the monarch was in “good health” and that the Palace is following “all the appropriate advice.”

