Picture Tree Intl. Takes Rights to Andre Erkau’s ‘God You’re Such a Prick’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales company Picture Tree Intl. has picked up international rights to UFA Fiction’s family drama “God You’re Such a Prick” (“Gott, du kannst ein Arsch sein!”), which features Til Schweiger and Heike Makatsch leading a star-studded cast.

Inspired by the true story of Stefanie Pape and the book of the same name written by her father Frank Pape, the film follows a 16-year-old girl, played by Sinje Irslinger, whose world is turned upside down when she finds out she has terminal cancer right before a school graduation trip to Paris. When Steffi’s parents, portrayed by Schweiger and Makatsch, decide she should stay home instead, she runs away with a young motorcycle daredevil, played by Max Hubacher (“The Captain,” “Mario”), who promises to take her to Paris. Driven by deep longing and a lust for life, Steffi learns it’s easier to let go of life when you’ve really loved it.

Speaking to Variety, director André Erkau describes “God You’re Such a Prick” as “a very hopeful film that has to do with many things — but above all with the great, powerful main character: a 16-year-old girl who defies her deadly disease and wants to live again. It is precisely this longing for life that is the driving force of our story. Ultimately, it’s not a film about dying, but a film that tells with infectious energy a story about wanting to live — and it’s therefore a declaration of love for life itself.”

Erkau adds: “The story dares to tackle big universal themes such as transience, pain and death with lightness and verve without ever losing sight of the seriousness of the characters and their life situations.”

The cast of “God You’re Such a Prick” includes some of Germany’s most well-known stars, among them Jürgen Vogel (“The Team”), Benno Fürmann (“Babylon Berlin”), Jasmin Gerat (“The Team”), Dietmar Bär (“Tatort”) and Inka Friedrich (“Summer in Berlin”).

An UFA Fiction production in cooperation with RTL, the film was produced by Tommy Wosch, who co-wrote the script with Katja Kittendorf, and executive produced by Philipp Steffens and Sylke Poensgen. “God You’re Such a Prick” shot last year on location in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and France.

Picture Tree Intl. is planning to hold a virtual premiere of the film to coincide with Cannes’ upcoming Marché du Film online market.

Munich-based producer-distributor Leonine is tentatively planning to release “God You’re Such a Prick” in Germany on Oct. 15, but that could change due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Picture Tree Intl.’s current lineup also includes Florian Ross’ “Takeover,” a teen comedy about doppelgängers from opposite social classes who swap identities; Leander Haussmann’s “A Stasi Comedy,” which follows a young agent of East Germany’s infamous state security service sent to infiltrate the counterculture scene in East Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district; and “The Black Square,” a heist comedy about two art thieves who steal Kazimir Malevich’s famous avant-garde painting but run into trouble when they try to bag a $60 million ransom.