Netflix, WarnerMedia Team With U.K.’s NFTS for Post-Production Course (EXCLUSIVE)

Responding to demand in the film and high-end television industry, the U.K.’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) has partnered with WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix to launch a part-time post-production course.

The new Post Production Supervision Certificate will offer insight and training into the practical elements of the sector and will provide students the skills required to become post-production coordinators. Graduates will get opportunities to work on HBO and Netflix shows.

With support from WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix, the NFTS will provide financial assistance to successful applicants from under-represented communities, including help with travel fees and costs.

The first intake of the 24-week certificate will start in Jan. 2021 with an application deadline of Oct. 3, 2020. Comprising five modules, the course will be delivered via weekly Zoom webinars and through face-to-face sessions taking place on Saturdays at NFTS’ teaching space in London.

The course’s advisory board includes Cynthia Kanner, senior VP of post-production at WarnerMedia/HBOAccess; Alison Beckett, director of post-production at Netflix U.K.; and Gemma Nicholson, who has 20 years of experience in different roles across film and television, including post-production, and who will lead the course. They will deliver masterclasses as part of the course, along with insight from influential industry figures.

NFTS director Jon Wardle said: “No other training provision currently exists to provide a pathway into post-production, a vitally important and under-serviced sector of high-end TV and film production. As the screen industry recovers, a new wave of rigorously trained post-production co-ordinators and supervisors entering the sector will be critical to propelling it forward into a new era.”

“I am excited that Netflix is joining with us and NFTS to address two significant issues in post production: the need for diversity in staffing and an overall need for training in high-end TV and film,” said Kanner. “The new certificate program will provide detailed post-production instruction and a new path for bringing people from diverse backgrounds into the industry. WarnerMedia/HBOAccess are thrilled to be involved in this new project and to fulfilling our goal of bringing some of its graduates onto our shows.”

Beckett added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for U.K. film and television and we are proud to partner with the NFTS and WarnerMedia/HBO Access on this important new course, as we work to unlock and champion opportunities for everyone across the industry.”

NFTS is one of the top film schools in the world, and was recently listed in the Variety Entertainment Education Impact Report. The institution counts 13 Oscar and 145 BAFTA winners among its alumni, including Roger Deakins (“1917”) and Lynn Ramsay (“Ratcatcher”).