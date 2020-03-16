×

Netflix Halts Production on ‘The Witcher’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
witcher
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has paused production in the U.K. of its fantasy drama “The Witcher” for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Variety has confirmed.

The Witcher” is the first major scripted series to be halted in the U.K. because of coronavirus. Produced in-house by Netflix, “The Witcher” is shot at Arborfield Studios to the west of London.

Production crew were told in an email last night about the decision to pause production, and also told that they will continue to be paid by Netflix during the two-week stoppage.

A source close to “The Witcher” production shared the email sent to staff, which said: “The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic.

“Cast and crew health is our primary concern. We are dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic that is beyond our control, and in many instances with mandates or restrictions imposed by governments (including travel restrictions in many countries).

“As such, we have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time, and we will support our production partners working on Netflix UK scripted series in doing the same. This will allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward.”

There are currently no Netflix feature films in production in the U.K., and fewer than five scripted series.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

More TV

  • witcher

    Netflix Halts Production on 'The Witcher' Amid Coronavirus Fears

    Netflix has paused production in the U.K. of its fantasy drama “The Witcher” for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Variety has confirmed. “The Witcher” is the first major scripted series to be halted in the U.K. because of coronavirus. Produced in-house by Netflix, “The Witcher” is shot at Arborfield Studios to the [...]

  • U.K. Freelancers

    U.K. Leaders Demand Support for Freelance Film and TV Industry to Fight Coronavirus

    As the coronavirus outbreak escalates in the U.K., union leaders and lawyers are calling for enhanced support for freelance film and TV workers, who are projected to fall at the sharpest edges of a crisis that could decimate the independent production sector if prolonged. With 800 positive cases and a death toll of 10 at [...]

  • Aaron Pedersen

    Aaron Pedersen To Headline Australia's 'Back To Nature' Factual Series

    Aaron Pedersen, star of “Mystery Road” and “Goldstone” has begun filming in Australia of factual lifestyle series “Back to Nature.” The show, comprising eight half-hour episodes, is co-hosted with author Holly Ringland (“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”). The series is a new exploration of Australia’s hugely varied landscapes, geographies and local stories. Filming is [...]

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden, left,

    A Somber, Substantive Democratic Debate Highlights Cable News' Usual Failings (Column)

    Standing six feet apart on an airless and suddenly sparse Democratic debate stage, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders set the tone for a particularly somber and unusual night.  With COVID-19 spreading ever more rapidly throughout the country, co-hosts CNN and Univision first announced that the previously planned debate would have no [...]

  • Westworld Season 3

    ‘Westworld’: 5 Burning Questions From the Season 3 Premiere

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 3 premiere of “Westworld.” “Westworld” viewers, bring yourselves back online. Run a diagnostic — what the heck happened at the end of Season 2, which finished airing almost two years ago? Don’t remember? It’s fine, the Season 3 premiere gives more than [...]

  • Outlander Season 5 Episode 5

    'Outlander' Recap: 'Perpetual Adoration' Slows Season 5 Action Down

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not yet watched the fifth episode of Season 5 of “Outlander,” entitled “Perpetual Adoration.” Prior to the fifth season premiere of “Outlander,” executive producer Maril Davis spoke with Variety about the challenges of adapting “The Fiery Cross,” the Diana Gabaldon book on which the season is [...]

  • John Lindley

    John Lindley Elected President of International Cinematographers Guild

    “Field of Dreams” cinematographer John Lindley has been elected at the new national president of the International Cinematographers Guild, a month after Lewis Rothenberg resigned from the post. The news was announced Sunday following an online meeting of the national executive board. He will serve for the remaining two years and two months of Rothenberg’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad