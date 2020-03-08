×

Meghan Markle Marks International Women’s Day at London High School

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Meghan Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'Equality' sign following a school assembly during a visit to Robert Clack School in support of International Women's DayMeghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Robert Clack School, Essex, UK - 06 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise visit Friday to a high school in Dagenham, East London, to speak about gender parity ahead of International Women’s Day.

Her visit also marked the 50th anniversary of Britain’s Equal Pay Act, which sought to prevent discrimination against women in the workplace. Markle was joined on stage at the school by Geraldine Dear, one of the female workers at the Ford motor plant in Dagenham who went on strike for equal pay in 1968, and whose case helped trigger the legislation.

Talking of their story, which was made into the 2010 film “Made in Dagenham,” Markle said: “It is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what color you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.”

Markle addressed her comments to the teenage boys in the audience as well as the girls. “It’s very easy to sometimes compartmentalize or silo this idea of International Women’s Day as solely being about women. But it’s not, it’s about all of us,” she said.

She said to the boys: “You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends in your life. Protect them. Make sure they are feeling valued, and safe. And let’s all just rally together to make International Women’s Day something that’s not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year.”

Before being given a tour of the school, Markle had a photo taken with the students, who posed with their arms in an equals sign in reference to the International Women’s Day campaign theme “EachforEqual.”

The visit is one her last solo engagements as a member of the royal family before she and Prince Harry step back from official duties.

More Biz

  • Meghan Duchess of Sussex poses with

    Meghan Markle Marks International Women's Day at London High School

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise visit Friday to a high school in Dagenham, East London, to speak about gender parity ahead of International Women’s Day. Her visit also marked the 50th anniversary of Britain’s Equal Pay Act, which sought to prevent discrimination against women in the workplace. Markle was joined on [...]

  • SXSW Festival

    SXSW Cancellation Not Covered by Insurance

    After South by Southwest was cancelled on Friday over concerns about the coronavirus, two of its founders told the Austin Chronicle that the film festival doesn’t have insurance to cover the cancellation. Nick Barbaro, a co-founder of SXSW who is also the publisher of the Chronicle, told the paper that the festival does not have [...]

  • Milken Institute logo

    Milken Institute Global Conference Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

    The Milken Institute Global Conference, an annual nonprofit think tank, has been rescheduled to July over fears of the coronavirus spreading. The conference was originally planned to be held May 2-6 in Beverly Hills, Calif., but it will now take place July 7-10 in Los Angeles, according to a press release. “Even though attendee registration [...]

  • Mergers and Deals Placeholder

    Tegna TV Station Group Draws Multiple Acquisition Offers

    TV station group Tegna was drawn squarely into the spotlight on Friday amid reports that the broadcaster has received multiple acquisition offers. Tegna shares soared 26.5% in trading Friday after Reuters reported that the company has received an $8.5 billion acquisition bid from Atlanta-based Gray Television valuing Tegna at $20 a share. Gray’s offer spurred [...]

  • Justin Bieber 2020

    Justin Bieber Downsizes Stadium Tour Dates After Soft Ticket Sales

    While the music world’s attention was focused on South by Southwest’s cancellation due to concerns over coronavirus on Friday, eight dates on Justin Bieber’s 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album “Changes” were scaled down to arena appearances. There was no official announcement from Bieber’s social media accounts, although eight arenas posted notices [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    D.A. Urges Judge to Consider Decades of Weinstein Allegations

    The Manhattan D.A.’s office has asked the judge who will sentence Harvey Weinstein next week to consider dozens of incidents of assault and abuse dating back to the late 1970s. The D.A.’s office filed an 11-page memo, in which it chronicles more than 30 allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and workplace bullying against the disgraced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad