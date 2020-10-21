Leading U.K. Talent Agency Markham Froggatt and Irwin Joins Curtis Brown Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading talent agency Markham Froggatt and Irwin, who represent a host of star acting talent on both sides of the Atlantic, has joined the Curtis Brown group of companies. Curtis Brown is Europe’s largest and oldest literary and talent agency.

Peter Froggatt set up the agency that would evolve into Markham Froggatt and Irwin in the 1960s, and Pippa Markham then took it into the U.S. market, establishing an international presence. Its present chief, Alex Irwin, and her team have continued that direction of travel, nurturing young homegrown talent alongside some of the biggest names of stage and screen.

Markham Froggatt and Irwin’s client list includes Damian Lewis, Dominic Cooper, Tim Roth, Eddie Marsan, Naomi Watts, William Hurt, Stockard Channing, Theo James, Lily-Rose Depp, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Ruth Negga, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Max Irons, Mark Strong, Joanne Whalley, Andrew Lincoln and Bill Nighy.

The Curtis Brown Group includes the literary agencies C&W (formerly Conville & Walsh) and Ed Victor Ltd, production entities Cuba Pictures and Open Book Productions, creative writing school Curtis Brown Creative and talent agency Tavistock Wood.

Curtis Brown’s roster of talent includes Robert Pattinson, Dev Patel, Florence Pugh, Paul Mescal, Stanley Tucci, Orlando Bloom, Sam Neill, Gugu Mbathu-Raw, Janet McTeer, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgard.

Curtis Brown’s clients also include leading names in screen writing, directing, below the line creatives, entertainment and comedy as well as their roster of leading authors, such as Margaret Atwood, Jojo Moyes, John le Carré and Adam Kay.

Tavistock Wood has talent that includes Lily James, Rebecca Ferguson, Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Sam Riley, Eva Green, Charles Dance, Rebel Wilson and Dustin Hoffman.

In a statement, Curtis Brown said the addition of Markham Froggatt and Irwin is “a key part of Curtis Brown’s objectives to help the group’s clients gain access to a broad range of services and unique opportunities by encouraging creative collaborations within the organization.”

Markham Froggatt and Irwin will retain their name and continue to work together as a team of agents representing the MFI client list, operating out of their offices in Windmill Street. Irwin will be joined by her team of agents Jonty Brook, Anna Dudley, Richard Gibb, Tom Christensen and Isabella Riggs.

Irwin said: “With the MFI team joining forces with a group so focused on creativity (transcending literary and performance fields), the combination will offer the perfect synergy for our actors to expand and develop across the unprecedented opportunities now present in our industry.”

Sarah Spear, CEO of Curtis Brown, said: “I have long admired Markham Froggatt and Irwin and our dialogue has been ongoing for several years, so we are delighted that it came to fruition. Alex’s energy, experience and sense of humor will add immeasurably to the agency as a whole.”

Jonny Geller, CEO of The Curtis Brown Group, said: “Alex and her colleagues represent one of the most sought after collection of actors in the world and with Tavistock Wood and Curtis Brown, we feel we can pioneer a new era of British talent around the world and continue to maximize opportunities for all our clients across the group.”