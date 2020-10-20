Pop Stars Little Mix to Host MTV Europe Music Awards – Global Bulletin

Little Mix to host MTV Europe Music Awards; Acorn, Channel 5, order “Dalgliesh”; A+E commissions “Family Man”; ScreenSkills Sets Student Filming Guidelines; and Abacus Rights ups Hana Palmer.

Pop stars Little Mix will host the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 8 and will perform the track “Sweet Melody” from their upcoming studio album “Confetti.”

Little Mix has four MTV EMA nominations, including in the best pop category, alongside BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga; for best group along with 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, BTS, Chloe x Halle, and CNCO; as well as a nomination for best virtual live for “UNCancelled”; and a best U.K. and Ireland local act nomination.

This year’s MTV EMAs is shot at multiple locations, including Hungary and London.

Bertie Carvel Acorn TV

COMMISSIONS

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 have commissioned series “Dalgliesh,” based on three of P.D. James‘s bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh mystery novels, from production company New Pictures (“Des”),

Acorn Media Enterprises and All3Media Intl. are co-producing with additional funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

The new series will star Bertie Carvel (“Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell”) as Inspector Adam Dalgliesh. The lead writer is Helen Edmundson (“Mary Magdalene”), Jill Robertson (“Humans”) will direct and Georgie Fallon (“Criminal”) will produce.

Production will begin in December in Northern Ireland. “Dalgliesh” will have its world premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, and Australia, and broadcast on Channel 5 in the U.K. in 2021. All3Media Intl. will distribute in the rest of the world.

“Family Man” A+E Networks

Meanwhile, A+E Networks U.K. has commissioned a one-off documentary special “Family Man” for its Crime & Investigation channel. Produced by factual television specialists Off The Fence, the film is about the growing phenomenon of Familicide – the wiping out of an entire family by a father/husband, who then commits suicide.

The special will premiere Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in conjunction with Crime & Investigation’s #HereForHer initiative and support of the U.K. domestic abuse charity, Refuge.

STUDENT FILMING GUIDELINES

U.K. university academics and screen industry skills body ScreenSkills have collaborated on guidelines for students to manage the risk of working on a film, TV or other visual media production during COVID-19.

The guidelines build on existing training and guidance and address a broad range of functions across film, TV, visual effects and animation projects.

The guidelines were devised by ScreenSkills and academics at Middlesex, Goldsmiths, Bournemouth, Ulster and Edinburgh Napier universities with additional input from specialists at other universities, colleges and film schools, lawyers and scientists. They have been reviewed and endorsed by TV and film industry organizations across the U.K., like the British Film Commission, Pact and U.K. Screen Alliance.

APPOINTMENT

Abacus Media Rights has appointed Hana Palmer to the new position of head of sales. She will work closely with AMR managing director Jonathan Ford.

Working as a consultant at AMR since May, Palmer looks after several territories including Nordics, Benelux, France, Italy, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

In her previous role at Kew Media Distribution Palmer worked across Europe and sold Primetime Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning documentary “Leaving Neverland” and Jed Mercurio’s multi award-winning drama “Line of Duty.”