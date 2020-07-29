Lena Waithe, Andrea Riseborough, Julie Taymor Set For Sundance London

Lena Waithe (“The Chi”), Andrea Riseborough (“Luxor”) and Julie Taymor (“The Glorias”) will be among the luminaries participating at this year’s virtual Sundance London event in August.

Waithe and Riseborough will be joined on a panel by Jeff Deutchman, executive VP of acquisitions and production, Neon; Julia Oh, senior commissioning executive for Film4; and Mathieu Ajan, BFI Network executive and founder of Bounce Cinema. The session, entitled “(Re)Imagining the Future of Independent Film,” will examine evolving viewing patterns, to paths forward in improving equality and diversity practices industrywide.

The “Transatlantic: Directors in Conversation” panel will see Taymor joined by independent filmmakers, Janicza Bravo (“Zola”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Romola Garai (“Amulet”) and Justin Simien (“Bad Hair”) in a discussion of their careers, creative processes and films from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The digital fest will open with Alan Ball’s “Uncle Frank,” which is directed, written and produced by Alan Ball (“American Beauty,” “True Blood”), continue with Zeina Durra’s “Luxor” and close with “Boys State,” directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, and winner of the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for documentary at the 2020 Sundance festival. Each U.K. premiere screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film teams.

The festival will also feature a program of eight shorts, including Dylan Holmes Williams’ “The Devil’s Harmony,” Sophie Koko Gate’s “Slug Life,” Natalie Cubides-Brady’s “Beyond the North Winds: A Post Nuclear Reverie,” Nadia Latif’s “White Girl,” Andrea Vinciguerra’s “No, I Don’t Want To Dance,” Harry Lighton, Marco Alessi and Matthew Jacobs Morgan’s “Pompeii,” Danny Lee’s “Junior Bangers,” and Stephen Irwin’s “Wood Child and Hidden Forest Mother.”

Sundance London will take place online Aug. 7-9 in association with the Picturehouse group.