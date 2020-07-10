Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard or Her Friend Defecated in Their Bed

Johnny Depp alleged that his former wife Amber Heard or one of her friends defecated on their bed, a court heard on Friday — the fourth day of his libel trial in London against the publisher of The Sun newspaper. Depp said the incident was “a fitting end to the relationship.”

Depp is suing Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Sun website on April 27, 2018, that described him as a “wife beater.” Depp denies that he was violent toward Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

At London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Sasha Wass, The Sun’s attorney, asked Depp about incidents that occurred on the day of Heard’s 30th birthday celebration, April 22, 2016, and the following day, her actual birthday.

The day of the party started badly. Depp had a meeting with his accountant, during which he was told “some rather unfortunate news” about his financial situation. Depp said: “I was in financial dire straits.”

As a result of the meeting, Depp arrived two hours late to Heard’s birthday party, held at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles. Everyone had already eaten, and the meal was over.

When they returned home, Depp went to bed and began to read a book. Wass asked Depp: “You went home and read a book on her 30th birthday, when you had been two hours late for her party, and you knew she was angry?” Depp said he wanted to avoid a confrontation.

Heard was very upset he was so late and said it showed he “didn’t care,” according to Depp. It then “ramped up … and she became very upset, very angry,” he said.

Wass told Depp: “You took Amber’s anger about you being late as criticism, and you don’t like criticism. … This provoked you to become angry.” She continued: “And you were, at the time you were angry, near a magnum bottle of champagne.”

Wass alleged that Depp then got out of bed and threw the bottle at Heard. It missed her and smashed.

The attorney claimed Depp then “grabbed Heard by the hair and pushed her to the ground.” She claimed he stopped her from leaving the room, and pushed his chest against her chest, in order to “bump” her. The allegations are untrue, according to Depp.

Depp then left, leaving a note for Heard, which read “Happy F—ing Birthday.”

The following day, the cleaner found “feces” in the bed and was “unhappy about this.” She took photos of the mess. Wass claimed Depp found the incident “hilarious,” and remarked, “I haven’t laughed so hard in years.” He made jokes using phrases like “Amber in the dumps” and “Amber Turd.”

Depp said: “It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life, so, yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange.”

Depp said Heard or one of her friends are “the only ones crass enough to have committed such an act.”

Depp said it was definitely not left by their “three or four pound” dogs, the Yorkshire terriers Boo and Pistol. Pistol, Heard’s dog, was apparently well trained, but Boo, Depp’s dog, was not, and often had accidents in the house.

“I was convinced that it was either Ms. Heard herself or one of her cohorts involved in leaving human feces on the bed,” Depp said.

He told the court he thought the incident was “a fitting end to the relationship.”

He later sent a text to Heard, which read: “I’ll never be able to understand how I fell in love with you. … I hope our divorce goes as quickly as possible and that it is as painless as possible.”

The case continues on Monday.