ITV Studios Sells ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Wide After Emmy Sweep – Global Bulletin

In today’s bulletin, ITV Studios sells Emmy winner “Schitt’s Creek”; Abacus Media Rights scores distribution rights for Nick Broomfield’s BBC documentary “Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac”; A+E Networks sells titles across Europe; and ViacomCBS’s free streamer Pluto TV launches in Brazil.

Following “Schitt’s Creek‘s” Emmy awards sweep with nine wins, including outstanding comedy series, ITV Studios has closed several new deals for Eugene and Daniel Levy’s hit show.

In France, Canal Plus Group has taken all six seasons, as has E4 in the U.K., Antena 3 in Spain, NOS in Portugal, Cosmote in Greece, VRT in Belgium, and HOT in Israel.

“Schitt’s Creek” centers on the riches-to-rags drama of the Rose family, who, suddenly finding themselves broke, are forced to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke.

“Schitt’s Creek” is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. for CBC and Pop TV.

“Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac” Abacus Media Rights

RIGHTS

Abacus Media Rights has secured international distribution rights (excluding free TV in U.K.) to Nick Broomfield‘s documentary feature “Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac.”

Commissioned by the BBC, the documentary tells the story of Suge Knight, the former CEO of rap music label Death Row Records, who was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter. The story also explores how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate the label’s business workings, as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers. This world of gang rivalry and dirty cops claimed the lives of eminent rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Produced by South Central Project Limited, the documentary is due for completion in Jan. 2021.

SALES

A+E Networks International has sold detective drama “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” and epic Spanish-language title “Hernan” to NRK Norway. Greece ERT picked up “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” in a deal that also included “Project Blue Book,” a History domestic scripted series, while Serbia United Media took “Project Blue Book” and “Hernan.”

Joyn, SevenOne Entertainment Group and Discovery’s joint streaming platform, will show “Flowers in the Attic” featuring Ellen Burstyn and Heather Graham, and “Finding Mrs. Claus,” with Mira Sorvino, to viewers in German-speaking Europe.

LAUNCH

ViacomCBS Networks International has officially launched Pluto TV, a free streaming television service, in Brazil. Pluto TV Brazil has 27 channels that will grow to 60 by the end of 2021. Users in Brazil can now access Pluto TV via the pluto.tv website, by downloading the app on iOS and Android, and across connected TV devices including Android TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV.

The programming includes “Star Trek,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Blue Jasmine,” “PS: Eu Te Amo,” and “Trocando os Pés y Crô.”

Globally, Pluto TV has an audience of some 36 million monthly active users, and an international footprint that spans three continents and 24 countries through the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.