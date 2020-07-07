Former Kasabian Frontman Tom Meighan Admits to Assaulting Ex-Fiancee

Tom Meighan, the former lead vocalist of rock band Kasabian, has pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence.

Meighan was accused of attacking his former fiancee Vikki Ager on April 9, and submitted his guilty plea Tuesday at a court in Leicester, England. The judge ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Ager suffered bruising to her knees, left elbow, outer ankle and big toe as well as a reddening around the neck, which was the result of a sustained assault.

Meighan cried and held his head in his hands as video footage of the attack was played in court. A child witnessed the assault and phoned the emergency services to tell them a “domestic incident was taking place.”

Prosecuting attorney Naeem Valli said the child “sounded panicked and afraid” while making the call, and the victim could be heard saying “get off me, get off me.”

Police officers said Ager was “visibly upset” when they arrived, while Meighan was “unco-operative and aggressive.” Meighan smelled “heavily of intoxicants,” the court heard.

On Monday, Kasabian said on Twitter that Meighan was stepping down from the band “by mutual consent.” It added that he had “struggled with personal issues that have affected his behavior for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.”

Meighan’s departure leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards as the band’s only remaining founding members. Drummer Ian Matthews joined the group in 2004.