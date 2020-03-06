×

Facebook Shutters London Offices After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Social media giant Facebook has closed its three London offices from Friday afternoon through Monday for deep cleaning, after a visiting Singapore-based employee tested positive for coronavirus, Variety has confirmed.

“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices 24-26 February 2020. We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then,” said the company in a statement.

Variety understands the employee was last in one of Facebook’s London offices on Feb. 26, though it is still unclear which office was impacted.

Individuals who had direct contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate and be vigilant in monitoring any symptoms. The firm is also believed to be reaching out to staff and contingent workers in other offices who visited London over the last few days.

The number of U.K.-based coronavirus cases jumped from 115 to 163 on Friday, the Department of Health confirmed.

More to come.

More Digital

  • Quibi-launch-shows-and-movies

    Quibi Lineup: All the Shows and Movies on Mobile Streaming Service at Launch

    Ambitious mobile streamer Quibi is one month away from debut, coming out of the gate with 51 shows and movies — the first major test of whether people will pay for premium short-form content they can watch on smartphones. For the April 6 launch in the U.S., Quibi’s programming slate features originals with Jennifer Lopez, [...]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Shutters London Offices After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

    Social media giant Facebook has closed its three London offices from Friday afternoon through Monday for deep cleaning, after a visiting Singapore-based employee tested positive for coronavirus, Variety has confirmed. “An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices 24-26 February 2020. We are therefore closing our London [...]

  • Roland Cloutier - TikTok

    TikTok Hires Ex-ADP Security Chief Roland Cloutier Amid Data Privacy Scrutiny

    TikTok, in a step to address concerns over the security and privacy of its social-video platform, hired cybersecurity veteran Roland Cloutier as chief information security officer. Cloutier, who reports to company head Alex Zhu, was previously chief security officer at payroll-services firm ADP. His hiring comes after TikTok, which is owned by Chinese internet giant [...]

  • The Lady and the Tramp

    Disney Plus Reveals Massive Content Lineup for U.K. Launch

    Mouse House streamer Disney Plus has revealed a substantial amount of programming ahead of its March 24 U.K. and Ireland launch. This includes more than 500 films, some 350 series and a slate of 26 originals. As expected, the Marvel universe, with more than 30 films and 50 series, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Captain [...]

  • Jeff Sagansky Harry Sloan

    Jeff Sagansky, Harry Sloan Partner on $600 Million IPO

    Veteran Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan are launching Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. with a $600 million initial public offering. It’s the sixth public acquisition vehicle since 2011 launched by Sagansky and Sloan. These kind of acquisition companies have gained in popularity in recent years as a means for investors to participate in new [...]

  • Ocean-MacAdams-Thrillist

    Ocean MacAdams Steps Down as Thrillist President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ocean MacAdams has departed Group Nine Media’s Thrillist, the lifestyle digital media brand covering food, drink, travel and entertainment, after two and half years, Variety has learned. With MacAdams’ exit, Thrillist will be headed by chief content officer Meghan Kirsch, a former Vice and A&E exec who joined the company last summer. It’s not clear [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    The coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate, with the death toll now topping 3,000 and as many as 90,000 confirmed cases of the disease. In addition to the human toll, the spread of coronavirus has blunted global economic activity significantly. The Dow experienced its worst week since the 2008 recession and workers continue to weigh the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad