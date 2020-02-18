×

Endeavor Content Takes Minority Stake in ‘Night Manager’ Producer Ink Factory

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Night Manager Network
CREDIT: Des Willie//The Ink Factory/AMC

Endeavor Content has taken a minority stake in “The Night Manager” producer The Ink Factory.

Under the deal, the “Killing Eve” and “Night Manager” distributor is to set up a bespoke development fund for Ink Factory. The pact will specifically target the U.S. market with high-end TV series developed out of Ink Factory’s U.S. outpost in Los Angeles.

Endeavor Content will have a formal first-look agreement covering both film and TV to sell forthcoming Ink Factory projects internationally.

The partnership marks a step up in the long-running relationship between the two companies, cemented by Endeavor Content’s investment of both equity and development funding into Ink across U.S. and international projects.

The two companies are also collaborating in new areas such as podcasts and other digital projects. Following completion of the deal, Chris Rice, co-president of Endeavor Content, will join the board of The Ink Factory.

Graham Taylor and Rice, co-presidents of Endeavor Content, said: “Telling global stories to a worldwide audience is the essence of Endeavor Content, and The Ink Factory is uniquely positioned to create content that does just that. We are excited for this next chapter of continued growth together and look forward to what’s to come.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, added:
“Today marks a big moment in The Ink Factory’s progress. This partnership with Endeavor Content will help us accelerate our growth as an independent studio and will significantly enhance our U.S. market presence. We look forward to building on the fruitful collaboration we have had with Endeavor Content since their inception as our sales partner on ‘The Night Manager,’ and we are excited to enter the new decade with Chris, Graham and their brilliant team at our sides.”

Set up in 2010 by the Cornwell brothers, who are the sons of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John Le Carré, The Ink Factory’s output across film and TV includes “The Night Manager” and “The Little Drummer Girl” as well as feature films “Fighting With My Family,” “A Most Wanted Man” and “Message From The King.”

In addition, The Ink Factory’s partner games studio Giant Squid created the acclaimed narrative game, ABZÛ, and their latest game, The Pathless, will launch in 2020 with Apple Arcade and Epic Games.

The deal was negotiated by Rod Henwood, chief strategy officer for The Ink Factory, and Tim Robinson, chief operating officer for Endeavor Content. Raine acted as financial advisors to The Ink Factory on the transaction and Wiggin served as lawyers on the deal.

More Biz

  • The Night Manager Network

    Endeavor Content Takes Minority Stake in 'Night Manager' Producer Ink Factory

    Endeavor Content has taken a minority stake in “The Night Manager” producer The Ink Factory. Under the deal, the “Killing Eve” and “Night Manager” distributor is to set up a bespoke development fund for Ink Factory. The pact will specifically target the U.S. market with high-end TV series developed out of Ink Factory’s U.S. outpost [...]

  • David Coulthard, Sunil Patel, Jake Humphrey

    Sony Pictures Television Takes Minority Stake in U.K. Sports Producer Whisper

    Sony Pictures Television has invested in U.K. sports-focused production outfit Whisper Group. Effective immediately, the business will replace Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund as a minority stakeholder in Whisper, which has become a leading voice in sports entertainment. Founded by BAFTA-winning CEO Sunil Patel, broadcaster Jake Humphrey and F1 commentator David Coulthard, Whispers covers NFL, [...]

  • Andrew Weatherall at Caught by the

    British DJ-Producer Andrew Weatherall Dies at 56

    British music producer, DJ and record-label founder Andrew Weatherall, who co-produced Primal Scream’s landmark 1991 album “Screamadelica” and helped bring the acid house genre into the mainstream, died Monday in a London hospital from a pulmonary embolism, his management confirmed to the Guardian. He was 56. “He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the [...]

  • Bertelsmann CEO Says RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Should

    Bertelsmann CEO Says RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Should Be Free to Merge

    The CEO of German media giant Bertelsmann has said its RTL Group TV division should be allowed to merge with German rival ProSiebenSat.1 and called for a loosening of E.U. antitrust regulations in order to better stave off intensifying competition from U.S. streaming giants. In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung published on [...]

  • Politicians and Petition Support BBC Following

    Politicians and Petition Support BBC Following Reports of Major Cuts

    A war of words around the future of the BBC continued on Monday amid reports of severe cutbacks to the U.K. public broadcaster. The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Downing Street, the seat of the U.K. government, was planning to replace the annual BBC license fee with a subscription service; sell most of [...]

  • Sharp Objects

    Entertainment One Commits to Drama: 'Hasbro Bought the Business to Expand It'

    “Sharp Objects” and “Run” producer-distributor Entertainment One is reassuring partners of its commitment to drama following its acquisition by toy giant Hasbro. EOne has always cultivated a strong set of procedurals, such as ABC’s Nathan Fillion-starrer “The Rookie” and Fox’s Stephen Dorff-led “Deputy,” but has also gained traction with cable propositions such as HBO’s “Sharp [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad