Endeavor Content Takes Minority Stake in ‘Night Manager’ Producer Ink Factory

Endeavor Content has taken a minority stake in “The Night Manager” producer The Ink Factory.

Under the deal, the “Killing Eve” and “Night Manager” distributor is to set up a bespoke development fund for Ink Factory. The pact will specifically target the U.S. market with high-end TV series developed out of Ink Factory’s U.S. outpost in Los Angeles.

Endeavor Content will have a formal first-look agreement covering both film and TV to sell forthcoming Ink Factory projects internationally.

The partnership marks a step up in the long-running relationship between the two companies, cemented by Endeavor Content’s investment of both equity and development funding into Ink across U.S. and international projects.

The two companies are also collaborating in new areas such as podcasts and other digital projects. Following completion of the deal, Chris Rice, co-president of Endeavor Content, will join the board of The Ink Factory.

Graham Taylor and Rice, co-presidents of Endeavor Content, said: “Telling global stories to a worldwide audience is the essence of Endeavor Content, and The Ink Factory is uniquely positioned to create content that does just that. We are excited for this next chapter of continued growth together and look forward to what’s to come.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, added:

“Today marks a big moment in The Ink Factory’s progress. This partnership with Endeavor Content will help us accelerate our growth as an independent studio and will significantly enhance our U.S. market presence. We look forward to building on the fruitful collaboration we have had with Endeavor Content since their inception as our sales partner on ‘The Night Manager,’ and we are excited to enter the new decade with Chris, Graham and their brilliant team at our sides.”

Set up in 2010 by the Cornwell brothers, who are the sons of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John Le Carré, The Ink Factory’s output across film and TV includes “The Night Manager” and “The Little Drummer Girl” as well as feature films “Fighting With My Family,” “A Most Wanted Man” and “Message From The King.”

In addition, The Ink Factory’s partner games studio Giant Squid created the acclaimed narrative game, ABZÛ, and their latest game, The Pathless, will launch in 2020 with Apple Arcade and Epic Games.

The deal was negotiated by Rod Henwood, chief strategy officer for The Ink Factory, and Tim Robinson, chief operating officer for Endeavor Content. Raine acted as financial advisors to The Ink Factory on the transaction and Wiggin served as lawyers on the deal.