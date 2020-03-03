×

Disney Plus to Launch on U.K. Pay-TV Operator Sky Under Multi-Year Deal

Disney and Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky have struck a multi-year deal to bring Disney+ to Sky Q and Now TV in the U.K. and Ireland.

The Mouse House streamer will first launch on set-top box service Sky Q, followed by Now TV in the coming months. The deal also includes the first-pay window for 20th Century film titles such as “Le Mans ’66” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which will be made available to Sky Cinema customers.

It is believed that Sky bested the likes of BT and Virgin Media to secure the lucrative deal with Disney, which is similar in scope to its existing agreement with Netflix, which was recently renewed.

Disney Plus will launch in the U.K. on March 24 — a week earlier than its originally slated March 31 date.

Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive for Sky, said: “We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the U.K. and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q.

“This is a great start to what is set to be another stellar year for Sky – in 2020 we’ll launch new channels and genres, start building Sky Studios Elstree and we’ve got brilliant new and returning originals coming too.”

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer and international, added: “We are delighted that Sky is selling the Disney+ service on their platform and, along with our other distribution partners, will deliver exceptional reach at launch.”

More to come.

