Disney Plus Links with O2 as Exclusive U.K. Mobile Network Distributor

CREDIT: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Disney Plus has linked with O2 as its exclusive U.K. mobile network distributor, a week ahead of its highly anticipated launch.

New and upgrading monthly customers to O2 with get six months of the streamer for free as part of their deal. Existing customers can add the £5.99 ($7.40) service and receive £2 ($2.50) off their plans. Subscribers will be able to watch Disney Plus content across mobile, online streaming and TV.

It’s believed the Telefonica U.K.-owned O2 beat out the likes of rival mobile giant EE, which was tipped to win the Disney Plus contract.

The deal still allows customers on other networks and devices to access Disney Plus.

Disney Plus will launch in the U.K. on March 24 with more than 500 films, 350 series and a slate of 26 Originals such as “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” as well as more than 600 episodes of “The Simpsons.”

Earlier this month, Disney partnered with Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky for a multi-year deal to bring Disney Plus to Sky Q and Now TV in the U.K. and Ireland.

The Mouse House streamer, which will be available for purchase as an app, will first launch on set-top box service Sky Q, followed by streaming service Now TV in the coming months. The deal also includes the first-pay window for 20th Century film titles such as “Le Mans ’66” and “Terminator: Dark Fate” for Sky Cinema customers.

Because the Sky deal was non-exclusive, it was expected that the business would strike a separate mobile partnership — mirroring Disney’s plan of attack in the U.S.

Disney previously struck a distribution deal with French pay-TV firm Canal Plus in December. However, that deal was exclusive, with Canal Plus serving as the sole distributor for Disney Plus in France, and forcing other telco groups such as Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free to go through Canal Plus to access the service.

Earlier this month, Disney and Spanish telco Telefónica also struck a multi-year strategic alliance that will see Disney Plus launch in Spain on Movistar Plus, Telefónica’s pay TV-SVOD service, while it has also linked with Italian telco TIM.

