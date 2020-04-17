British Government Extends Furlough Scheme to End of June

The British government has extended its furlough scheme, which is keeping millions of people in jobs, by a further month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced Friday. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will now run until the end of June.

The scheme, which allows firms to furlough employees with the government paying cash grants of 80% of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500 ($3,127), was originally open for three months and backdated from March 1 to the end of May. Sunak said he would keep the scheme under review and extend it further if necessary.

The move follows the government’s announcement on Thursday that it was keeping the social distancing measures in place.

Sunak, said: “We’ve taken unprecedented action to support jobs and businesses through this period of uncertainty, including the U.K.-wide Job Retention Scheme. With the extension of the coronavirus lockdown measures yesterday, it is the right decision to extend the furlough scheme for a month to the end of June to provide clarity.

“It is vital for people’s livelihoods that the U.K. economy gets up and running again when it is safe to do so, and I will continue to review the scheme so it is supporting our recovery.”