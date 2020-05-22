Coronavirus: U.K. Unveils 14-Day Quarantine Plans

The U.K. government has released details about its new quarantine rules for travellers from abroad.

From June 8, folks arriving in the U.K. will have to self-isolate for 14 days, the government said Friday.

Travellers will have to give the government the address where they will quarantine. Random checks will be made on them, and fines in England for those that break the quarantine will be set at £1,000 ($1,220).

Those without suitable accommodation will have to stay in “facilities arranged by the government.”

Truck drivers, farm workers, and coronavirus medics will be exempt, as will be travellers from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

The new measure will be reviewed every three weeks.

Deaths in the U.K. from coronavirus have risen by 351 to total 36,393.