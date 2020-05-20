Corona Chronicles: Director Paolo Sorrentino Leaves L.A. for Italy and YouTube Chef Rents a Hotel for Ramadan

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued his order that people should work from home, it’s safe to say that every freelance film and TV worker had the same lurch in their stomachs. I’m lucky that the production I’m working on has survived, but my heart broke as I knew what was coming for my peers, and how badly it was going to hit their mental health.As freelancers, our jobs are uncertain at the best of times, which is why I set up The TV Mindset, based on my own experiences. In the absence of centralized support or body for freelancers, it serves to remind an often fragmented and discarded workforce that they’re not alone, by organizing events, bringing together resources, and campaigning for meaningful change in working practices. Right now, an already anxious workforce is subject to a three-pronged attack: personal, professional, and financial, all of which could send them down the same dark path I once went down myself.As I heard about more and more productions being canceled and jobs being lost, I knew that I had to use the (admittedly limited) power I have to remind freelancers that we’re here to support them, and that our biggest strength lies in our unity. I woke at dawn one morning and fired off some emails to contacts that had collaborated with us before, and by lunchtime I had confirmed a tremendous panel of industry greats: talent managers, former execs, wellbeing coaches, and a finance expert to help ease the uncertainty in every area.

Through Zoom and Facebook we’ve now reached out to nearly 1,000 people through the webinar (with more watching on demand) and dealt with as many questions as possible. We’ve also set up a buddy system for our group with the help of the wonderful humans at Share My Telly Job, an industry job-sharing initiative.

We’ll definitely be doing more to keep people afloat, though we’re not the only ones helping freelancers. The Film & TV Charity have an invaluable helpline and relief fund, while Donna Taberer and Gilly Cohen of ScreenSkills Indie Training Fund organized six weeks of free training with senior names who are volunteering their time. All of this gives me some heartwarming reassurance: this industry is strongest when it pulls together, and no one in it should feel like they’re going through this alone.

Christopher Sean Larsen

MATTIE DO

Director, “The Long Walk”

Laos

Ninety minutes before the stay-at-home quarantine started in Laos, my husband and I split one last beer at the tiny outdoor bar around the corner from our house. We sat appropriately social-distanced from the old uncles singing off-key YouTube karaoke, and debated how bad things would have to get here before we’d consider abandoning our dogs for the $1,900-per-person evacuation flight the U.S. embassy was offering.

After unanimously agreeing to stick the pandemic out in the developing world, we dropped three bucks on the table and headed home. I curled up with my dog in bed and Chris fell asleep on the couch playing “No Man’s Sky.” That’s a pretty normal Sunday night in our house.

Two weeks earlier, I was in Los Angeles devouring complimentary snacks at production offices under the guise of pitching a new film or two. My biggest worry at the time was figuring out how to secretly wipe Cheeto dust off my fingers before the firm handshake part.

Even though I was born in Orange County, I’ve spent a third of my life living abroad. L.A. was a serious culture shock, nothing felt familiar. Why was everything served with quinoa? How do you milk an almond or an oat? Asia had been wearing face masks forever, but it seemed taboo in the U.S. I went to Disneyland to wait for some producers to decide whether or not I’d be jumping directly into pre-production on my first American movie, then I learned I’d been rejected while riding a Mickey Mouse ferris wheel, so I took my flight home.

It’s funny how a few weeks can totally change the perspective on a lost job that would’ve ended up indefinitely separating me from my dogs. What would’ve happened if I hadn’t made it back before Asia closed its borders? Watching the news from the other side of the world, America feels like it’s a breath away from “Mad Max,” but fighting over toilet paper instead of petroleum. Would I stain my face with bread flour and scream “WITNESS ME!” as I jostled my way down the aisles?

Instead, I’m in Laos and it’s not more “Mad Max” than it normally is. We had a handful of COVID-19 cases, and with all the practice from SARS, bird flu, swine flu, dengue etc., our contact tracing was top-notch. Restaurants transitioned to takeaway and delivery. My pizza once came with free masks and a pandemic discount. The government fined hoarders and price gougers, so our supermarket shelves stayed relatively stocked and everything costs basically the same as it always has.

I thought I’d get some street cred for surviving plague times in the developing world, but I’m currently sitting in an inflatable kiddie pool on my driveway drinking a glass of wine, waiting for the sun to set over the dirt road and trash canal that runs past my front gate. In the evenings, I Zoom call into a ballet class from one of my former teachers from Rome.

I wish I could do more from here. Instead, I patiently continue training with a community of dancers online and quietly wait to see how our film stories will change once we’ve globally weathered the worst of it. I’m itching to making movies with all of you again, ’cause I suck at ballet.