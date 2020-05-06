Cornerstone, Genesius Launch Australian Firm The Reset Collective With Lisa Garner at Helm

Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson’s sales company Cornerstone Films, and Debbie Gray and Julian Gleek’s production company Genesius Pictures have teamed with distribution executive Lisa Garner to form The Reset Collective, an Australian production and distribution company.

The company’s distribution arm will focus primarily on digital and theatrical releases, and “will build innovative release strategies with its theatrical and SVOD partners while adapting to the changing entertainment landscape,” according to a statement.

The production arm will prioritize partnerships with emerging Australian filmmakers and digital platforms looking to develop content for the international market.

The Reset Collective reteams Garner and Gooder, who last worked together when Gooder built Icon Film Distribution into a leading independent distributor in the 2000s with hit films such as “Paranormal Activity,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Queen,” “In Bruges,” “The Iron Lady” and “12 Years a Slave.”

Garner, who will serve as managing director of The Reset Collective, has significant experience in the Australian marketplace having begun her distribution career as head of marketing for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and then culminating in a long-standing role as a member of the senior management team at Icon Australia for over eight years.

Most recently, in her role as the Australian general manager of New Zealand-based Rialto Distribution, she oversaw all operations and acquisitions of content for the Australasian territory.