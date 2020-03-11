×

Cineflix Media Appoints J.C. Mills President and Commercial Director of Cineflix Productions

Cineflix Media has appointed J.C. Mills as president and commercial director of Cineflix Productions, the company announced on Wednesday.

As president, Mills will be tasked with leading the company’s growth by developing innovative content strategies, building its community of creatives, and strengthening its relationships with networks and streamers. As commercial director, he’ll join the Cineflix Media executive team strategically planning and driving new business opportunities across the company.

Based in New York, Mills will report to Glen Salzman, Cineflix Media’s co-founder and co-CEO.

The hire comes as Charles Tremayne moves to a new role within the company as the chair of the Cineflix Content Group, a working alliance of its producers and other creatives. Tremayne will also be starting his own production company in partnership with Cineflix Media, though no further details have been announced.

Mills previously served as president and general manager of Glass Entertainment Group, expanding its content portfolio to 12 new networks and platforms while producing more than 160 individual episodes during his tenure, including the miniseries “Lincoln: An American President” and “Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History” for CNN; the long-running series “The Vet Life” for Animal Planet; and “Big Easy Motors” for History.

Prior to Glass, Mills represented production companies, writers, directors, and showrunners of non-fiction content as an agent at ICM Partners, selling more than 30 projects across cable TV. As a director of development at National Geographic’s New York office, Mills developed more than 100 hours of content in two years. At Shine International, he sold formats into the U.K. and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa while managing third-party producer relationships.

“We are delighted J.C. is joining Cineflix,” said Salzman. “He is well respected by his peers, creative talent, and network executives. J.C.’s diverse experience and entrepreneurial drive make him an excellent addition to Cineflix Productions and Cineflix Media’s global teams.”

“Cineflix Media is one of the most impressive independent media companies today,” said J.C. Mills. “With its global infrastructure, notable track record of supporting creatives, and the successful slate Charles and his team have built with long-running international hits such as ‘American Pickers,’ ‘Mayday: Air Disaster,’ and ‘Property Brothers,’ Cineflix Productions and its creative partners are well positioned for further growth.”

