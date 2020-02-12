Canal Plus Group, beIN Sports Strike Five-Year Content Deal

Canal Plus and the international network beIN Sports have closed a deal that will offer the Vivendi-owned pay-TV service exclusive distribution and sub-licensing rights to beIN content in France for a period of five years.

First proposed in December 2019, this newly sealed accord will allow the French broadcaster to offer beIN premium channels within its Canal Plus subscription package, while making Canal Plus the exclusive distributor of all beIN Sports content to third-party providers on every platform.

What’s more, beIN Sports will also give the pay-TV service an exclusive sublicense on complete 2020-2024 Ligue 1 football rights, thus offering Canal Plus subscribers the opportunity to view several matches per day. The full agreement runs for a period of five years, and includes an option to renew.

Canal Plus and beIN Sports tried to strike a version of this arrangement in 2016, only to see the deal shot down by a French antitrust board.

This newest deal – which will see both parties retaining their unique identities, brands and editorial freedom – was submitted to and agreed upon by beIN Sports’ employee representative bodies in France.

“We are delighted with the partnership with beIN Sports, whose amazing sports offer perfectly complements our own one,” said Canal Plus chairman Maxime Saada.

“This partnership, which is great news both for our subscribers and all sports fans, will enable Canal Plus to continue to broadcast Ligue 1 beyond the current season with 28 of the top 38 games of each season, exclusive until 2024. We are very honored by the trust that beIN Sports places in us to distribute its channels in France.”

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN Media Group, added: “The French sports TV market faces a fascinating few years ahead as the over-crowded market inevitably undergoes some radical change. Broadcasters with premium content who have paid proportion rights fees – supported by rational business plans – will thrive. This is precisely where beIN Sports is now positioned thanks to this partnership with Canal Plus. This partnership is a major step in our ambitious long-term growth plans for France.”