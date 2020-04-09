U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Out of Intensive Care But Still in Hospital

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been battling coronavirus for two weeks, is out of intensive care and back in the regular hospital ward, according to Downing Street.

Johnson was first admitted to hospital on Sunday, and entered intensive care on Monday evening. He has spent the last three nights in the ICU, though Downing Street said Wednesday that his condition was improving.

The 55-year-old Johnson is the first major world leader to have revealed a coronavirus diagnosis.

It was first revealed that Johnson had coronavirus on March 27, and though he had been working from his residence, a persisting cough and fever prompted his admission to hospital on Sunday.

Johnson last communicated publicly on Monday, when he took to Twitter to update that he was in “good spirits” and keeping in touch with his team, which rendered the ICU development later in the day a shock to the nation.

The U.K. has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed 7,097 lives. There are 60,773 cases of COVID-19 to date, with numbers steadily rising each day.

The country’s lockdown, initially set on March 23 for a three-week period, will likely be extended.

Unlike other countries that were quick to implement precautionary measures such as gatherings bans and lockdowns, the U.K. government was initially slow to act on public health safeguards in the U.K. and has struggled in recent weeks to convey the seriousness of the pandemic to the public.