×

Berlin Film Festival to Hold Minute of Silence for Victims in German Shooting

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Berlin Film Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Berlinale

The Berlin Film Festival has announced it will hold a minute of silence at its opening gala on Thursday for the victims of the shooting that took place in the German city of Hanau.

“With great dismay and sorrow, the Berlinale learned of the fatal attack yesterday in Hanau,” the festival said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes to the victims and their families.

“The Berlinale stands for tolerance, respect and hospitality. The festival opposes violence and racism.”

At least nine people were killed in two separate attacks at bars frequented by people of ethnic minorities, including five Turkish nationals, in the city, located near Frankfurt.

Federal authorities have said the suspect, a German national, had a “deeply racist mentality.” In an earlier statement on the shootings, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called racism and hate “a poison” to society.

The 43-year-old suspect, who reportedly killed himself at his home, was found alongside the body of his mother.

More Biz

  • Friends TV Series

    'Friends' DVD, Digital Sales Soar as It Takes a Break From Streaming

    They’re on a streaming break — but “Friends” will still be there for you. WarnerMedia’s home entertainment division is aiming to capitalize on the brief disappearance of the hit sitcom from streaming video on demand, as fans look for other ways to get their “Friends” fix. Repeats of the wildly popular laffer, which ran for [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival

    Berlin Film Festival to Hold Minute of Silence for Victims in German Shooting

    The Berlin Film Festival has announced it will hold a minute of silence at its opening gala on Thursday for the victims of the shooting that took place in the German city of Hanau. “With great dismay and sorrow, the Berlinale learned of the fatal attack yesterday in Hanau,” the festival said in a statement. [...]

  • Spotify and Resident Advisor Announce Ticketing

    Spotify Unveils Ticketing Partnership With Dance Music Platform Resident Advisor

    Spotify today announced a ticketing partnership with influential dance-music website Resident Advisor with the goal of “supporting music communities around the world by increasing attendance to thousands of local venues and parties.” The program will connect Spotify users to events by artists via localized event listings promoted within the application. The program is similar to [...]

  • (L-R): Claire Danes as Carrie and

    Showtime Programming Strategy to 'Evolve' as RuPaul, BET Brands Added to Mix

    Changes are afoot for Showtime as the newly enlarged ViacomCBS scrutinizes its $13 billion in content spending across the company. ViacomCBS on Thursday unveiled plans to rebrand the Showtime Showcase channel — one of a handful of secondary channels in the Showtime group — as Sho BET to feature scripted series aimed at African-American audiences. [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    CBS All Access, Showtime to Reach 16 Million Streaming Subscribers By Year's End

    CBS All Access and Showtime are on track to garner a combined 16 million subscribers by year’s end, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told investors Thursday. ViacomCBS’ subscription-streaming offerings ended 2019 with 11 million subscribers in total, a 50% gain over 2018. CBS Corp. previously forecast the two streaming services would reach 25 million subscribers by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad