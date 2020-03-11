×

BBC Studios Promotes Maggy Chan to Managing Director, Global Distribution

Maggy Chan
CREDIT: BBC Studios

BBC Studios has promoted Maggy Chan to the newly created role of managing director of its global distribution division, the company announced on Wednesday.

As managing director, Chan is responsible for all business operations and is accountable for the finances and delivery of business plans for the division, which encompasses all international content sales, channels and ancillary businesses. She will report to BBC Studios’ global distribution president Paul Dempsey, and will sit on the BBC Studios’ executive committee.

Global distribution is BBC Studios’ international distribution business, commercializing intellectual property from the BBC Production arm as well as a range of British indie production companies, in order to take British content to global audiences.

Chan joined BBC Worldwide in 2008, and was most recently commercial director of global markets, where she was accountable for the running of day to day operations, as well as all finance activities, in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Prior to that she held a number of senior finance positions in the company.

“Maggy has a deep understanding of our business and industry,” said Dempsey. “She brings robust stewardship and a huge amount of passion to our team.”

“I am thrilled to take up this position at a time which is both exciting and challenging for our business,” said Chan. “I look forward to helping our company deliver its compelling plans for growth.”

