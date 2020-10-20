‘Spitting Image’ Producer Avalon Invests in The Agency to Create Global Talent Business

Television production and talent management company Avalon (“Spitting Image,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”) has acquired a majority stake in British agency The Agency to form a global talent representation business with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London.

The Agency will continue to operate under the leadership and management of its partners. Hit TV shows created by The Agency clients include “Happy Valley” (Sally Wainwright), “Doctor Foster” (Mike Bartlett), “Doctor Who” and “A Very English Scandal” (Russell T. Davies), “Shameless” (Paul Abbott), “Call The Midwife” (Heidi Thomas), and “House of Cards” and “War and Peace” (Andrew Davies).

Clients of The Agency have also had a hand in many of the West End’s theater hits, including “Mamma Mia” (Catherine Johnson), “Matilda” (Matthew Warchus), “The Ferryman” (Sam Mendes) and “War Horse” (Nick Stafford).

Stephen Durbridge, The Agency co-founder, said: “Avalon and The Agency have collaborated for many years. This closer association will allow our company to continue to expand, particularly in the international marketplace. Over 25 years, we have built a highly talented and experienced team and been fortunate to represent the very best writers, directors and creatives in the market. We are excited about the prospects that this partnership will bring.”

Laura Kennedy, CEO of Avalon, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stephen, and the whole team at The Agency. They have built an impressive business, with expert deal-making, an outstanding roster and exceptional support for their clients, and we are looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

The Agency was advised by Tom Manwaring of Helion Partners and Martin Wright of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP Solicitors. Avalon was advised by Lindsey Armstrong and David Strong of Marriott Harrison LLP.

Avalon and Artist Rights Group represent several artists including David Baddiel, Greg Davies, Richard E. Grant, Lesley Manville, James Nesbitt, John Oliver, Daniel Radcliffe and Imelda Staunton.

Avalon’s TV shows currently in production include “Not Going Out” (BBC), “Taskmaster” (Channel 4), “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO), and iconic British satirical puppet show, Spitting Image (BritBox U.K.).