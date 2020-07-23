Amber Heard’s Sister Says She Begged Her Not to Marry Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, told a court Thursday that she begged her not to marry Johnny Depp because of his alleged violence toward Heard. Henriquez was giving evidence on the 13th day of Depp’s libel action against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Sun website that described him as a “wife beater.” Depp denies that he was ever violent toward Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

Early in the relationship, Henriquez noticed bruising and swelling on her sister’s face and body.

“I saw that her face was swollen and she had a mark under her eye,” she said. “I had my suspicions before, but it was clear to me that she had been hit.”

Henriquez confronted her about it. “I said: ‘What the f— is happening? You have to talk to me. I’m not stupid, I can see he is hitting you.’ She admitted to me that he had hit her, but at that time she was constantly putting it on herself or blaming herself.”

“She said that she must have done something to annoy him or antagonize him. I told her she needed to leave because it wasn’t worth it if he would do that to her.”

Heard did not want to leave the relationship, Henriquez reported. Heard told her: “We fight really hard, but we love even harder.”

Henriquez claimed she challenged Depp about the alleged violence. “I remember saying to him: ‘Why did you f—ing have to hit her?’ Sometimes he would flat out deny it or downplay it by saying, ‘No, I just pushed her, I didn’t hit her.’ Other times, he would acknowledge that he had hit her, but would try to justify it, by claiming she hit him first or ‘she called me a pu–y,’ and would say, ‘Sis, I just lost control.’”

“He blamed her for it, saying things like: ‘I just love her so much but this is what she does to me,’ and never really took responsibility for it.”

When Heard told Henriquez that she was engaged to Depp, Henriquez “felt sick about it,” she told the court.

“I told her it was a bad idea, begged her not to go through with it, and said that she should end it because it wasn’t going to get better.”

“I asked her: ‘Why are you putting up with this?’ and told her that him putting a ring on her finger was not going to stop him hitting her.”

Henriquez told the court that she moved into one of Depp’s apartments in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, where the couple lived, in 2014 and left after the couple married in February 2015, before moving back in January 2016. She admitted that she fell out with her sister in 2015 after being accused of selling photos of their wedding.

Depp’s attorney Eleanor Laws said: “I suggest to you that it is inconceivable that, if your sister had been telling you that in 2013 and 2014 that she had been assaulted by Mr. Depp, you would have wanted to have anything to do with him whatsoever.”

She added: “And you certainly would not have lived in the next-door penthouse apartment for a period of one year if for one moment you thought that what was going on in the next-door apartment was your sister [being hit by Depp].”

Henriquez said: “It was happening and I chose to live there.”

Henriquez claimed Depp’s jealousy was a major factor in the couple’s fights. “Johnny was incredibly jealous and possessive, and was threatened by her former partners and co-stars, both men and women,” she said.

Henriquez told the court that the couple argued every time Heard got a new role in a movie. “For example, I was with them in Brazil in September 2015 when they had a huge fight because she and I were leaving early so she could do a screen test for ‘Aquaman.'”

“I remember his assistant, Nathan Holmes, and I joking about the fact we hoped she didn’t get the role because Johnny would go crazy when he saw a picture of Jason Momoa, her co-star.”

Henriquez alleged that Depp wanted to control how Heard dressed.

She said: “I heard them have a fight about the dress she wanted to wear to the Art of Elysium gala in 2014, and him making her change into a dress that was less revealing.”

At this time Depp’s stylist, Samantha McMillen, also became Heard’s stylist.

“Amber and I talked about it at the time, and I told her ‘Johnny is keeping all of it in-house,’ and we discussed how it was his way of controlling what Amber wore. Her styling definitely changed,” she said.

The trial continues Friday.