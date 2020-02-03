×

Variety Announces This Year's 10 Latinx to Watch List

Variety Staff

Angel Bismark Curiel Camila Mendes Chesca
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has again selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the second annual celebration of promising talent in the Latinx community that will include a panel discussion and film screenings.

This year’s honorees are Melissa Barrera (actor, “Vida,” “In the Heights”); Angel Bismark Curiel (actor “Pose,” “Critical Thinking”); Julissa Calderon (actor, “Gentefied”); Carolina Costa (cinematographer, “Hala,” Workforce”); Marina di Girolamo (actor, “EMA”); Gonzalo Maza (director, “This is Cristina”); Cesar Mazariegos (writer-director, “High & Mighty,” “The Simpsons”); Camila Mendes (actor, “Riverdale”); TAINY (music producer, BAd Bunny’s “X 100pre”); and artist-singer-dancer Chesca.

“Even a quick look at the lineup of this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch proves the point that industry pros already know: Latinx talent is enlivening and enriching global entertainment from theater to music to film and television,” said Steven Gaydos, executive vice president of global content of Variety. “We are excited to showcase this year’s class of talented creatives at the 37th Miami Film Festival.”

The celebratory luncheon and panel discussion will take place on Saturday, March 14, during the festival, which runs from March 6-15. Malina Saval, features editor at Variety, will moderate the conversation.

“The Miami Film Festival is excited to partner with Variety once again to celebrate their ’10 Latinxs to Watch’ for 2020” said Jaie Laplante, Miami Film Festival executive director and director of programming. “We look forward to welcoming all 10 honorees to Miami and are delighted that we can showcase three of the artists’ films during the festival including Carolina Costa, Mariana di Girolamo and Gonzalo Maza.”

The honorees will be featured in Variety’s March 3 issue.

