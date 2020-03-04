×

MipTV Parent Reed Exhibitions Cancels London Book Fair Amid Coronavirus Concerns

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
London Book Fair
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The London Book Fair has been canceled amid growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus in the U.K.

Organizer Reed Exhibitions — the parent group of MipTV operator Reed Midem — announced Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place March 10-12, has been called off following the “escalation” of COVID-19 in Europe.

The annual event, hosted at London’s Olympia conference centre, hosts 14,000 visitors, and sees 1,600 exhibitors negotiating rights and sales of content across print as well as audio, TV, film and digital channels.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, organizers said: “The effects, actual and projected, of coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the U.K. and across the world, with many of our participants facing travel restrictions.”

Reed Exhibitions said it has been following U.K. government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from public health authorities and other organizations, but “with reluctance” has decided to call time on this year’s event.

“We recognize that business has to continue. With this in mind, we will of course support and collaborate with exhibitors and visitors to keep our world moving during this difficult period.”

Reed Exhibitions’ decision to cancel could predict the fate of Cannes TV market MipTV, which is hanging in the balance as the industry awaits a decision from Reed Midem as to whether the embattled spring market will go on amid public health concerns.

Reed Midem said Monday it is “monitoring the situation” after the French government banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people as part of efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Last year, 9,500 attended MipTV.

A decision from the business is believed to be imminent.

Coronavirus has so far claimed 85 lives across Europe, with the majority of cases and deaths originating in Italy, where 80 deaths have been reported to date. France has seen four fatalities from the virus, while the U.K. has reported 51 cases, but no deaths.

More Film

  • London Book Fair

    MipTV Parent Reed Exhibitions Cancels London Book Fair Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    The London Book Fair has been canceled amid growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus in the U.K. Organizer Reed Exhibitions — the parent group of MipTV operator Reed Midem — announced Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place March 10-12, has been called off following the “escalation” of COVID-19 in Europe. [...]

  • There is no Evil

    Berlin Golden Bear Winner Mohammad Rasoulof Summoned to Serve Jail Sentence in Iran

    Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof has been summoned to serve a prison sentence in Iran, two days after his film “There is no Evil” won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, according to a report by London-based Iran International TV. Rasoulof is one of his country’s most prominent directors, even though none of his films have [...]

  • Prague Film Festival

    Woody Harrelson, Agnieszka Holland to Headline Prague Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Woody Harrelson, Agnieszka Holland and Hirokazu Kore-eda are among the industry figures headlining the 27th edition of the Prague International Film Festival, which is set to go ahead despite fears around the coronavirus. Harrelson will appear alongside Oren Moverman, who is receiving a Kristián award for his contributions to global cinema, to present the L.A. [...]

  • Go Back to China

    'Go Back to China': Film Review

    Those hungry for more of the East/West culture-clash terrain of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Farewell” may savor the slightly downsized pleasures of “Go Back to China,” which offers up some of the first film’s lifestyle glamour plus the second’s more earnest family drama. Emily Ting’s second scripted feature is essentially a freely fictionalized revamp [...]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With Publisher Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir

    Ronan Farrow blasted his publisher, Hachette, on Tuesday over its acquisition of Woody Allen memoir “Apropos of Nothing” and announced he’ll no longer work with the company. Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that it had acquired the memoir a year ago and will release it on April 7. “The [...]

  • Emmanuel Chivo Lubezki Oscar Win Analysis

    Film News Roundup: Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki Boards David O. Russell's New Movie

    In today’s film news roundup, three-time Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki will shoot David O. Russell’s movie, “The Woman Who Ran” finds a home, Entertainment Partners buys We Got POP and Clark Backo is starring in “Confession.” DEVELOPMENT Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki has boarded David O. Russell’s untitled New Regency movie, starring Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan [...]

  • Chance the Rapper Sesame Street

    Chance the Rapper Joins 'Sesame Street' Movie

    Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to join Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.’ live-action adaptation of “Sesame Street.” “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. “Eight Grade” director Bo Burnham is contributing songs to the new film, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. Shawn Levy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad