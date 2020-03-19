×

Cannes Film Festival Postponed, Late June Dates Being Considered

The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed. Organizers confirmed Thursday evening that the film festival will no longer take place during the scheduled dates of May 12-23, and several options are being considered, including postponing the event until the end of June until the beginning of July.

The decision to postpone, which comes as France remains in lockdown, follows weeks of speculation around the fate of this year’s edition.

The festival said in a statement, “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the Covid-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease.”

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.

“In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.”

The Cannes Marché du Film will also be postponed to run alongside the festival, Variety has learned. On Wednesday, an initiative led by Hollywood talent agency CAA to set up a virtual film market that would replace or run parallel to the Cannes Marché du Film was unveiled. The Cannes Marche du Film also said it was developing its own virtual market with its digital service Cinando for industry professionals who may not be able to attend the market.

Since its first edition after WW2 in 1946, the festival has never been postponed before. It was only canceled once in 1968 during the nationwide students riots that were joined by French New Wave icons such as François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.

Cannes is the latest in a string of festivals that have been postponed around the world, notably Tribeca and Cannes Lions. Many other festivals have been canceled, such as South by Southwest, or have gone virtual, like Series Mania.

The decision to postpone comes a few days after France president Emmanuel Macron put the country in full lockdown mode for at least two weeks. In Europe, France is the third most impacted country (behind Italy and Spain) by coronavirus with 10,995 cases and 372 deaths as of Thursday.

 

