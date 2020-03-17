×

U.K. Government Sets Out $399-Billion Emergency Fund to Battle Coronavirus

Coronavirus Press Briefing UK
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The U.K. government has set out a series of major interventions to bolster the economy and business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including support for theaters and cinemas.

“We must act like any war-time government and do anything it takes to support our economy,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a Downing Street press conference Tuesday, the second of a series of daily press briefings to discuss the government’s response to coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that coronavirus is “a public health emergency but also an economic emergency”, and promised government intervention “on a scale unimaginable only a few weeks ago”.

He announced government-backed loans worth £330 billion ($399 billion) — or 15% of U.K. GDP — “to get businesses through this.”

The Chancellor also addressed creative industry concerns about the impact of government advice to avoid venues such as theaters, cinemas and clubs. Many had worried that because the government stopped short of announcing an outright ban, venues would not be able to claim on insurance.

“For those venues which do have a policy that covers pandemics, the government action is sufficient to allow them to make claims,” said Sunak.

For the smaller businesses in the hospitality sector who don’t have insurance, Sunak said he will provide cash grants of £25,000 ($30,000) per business “to help bridge through this period.”

He added that businesses in the sector will get a business rates holiday for 12 months.

U.K. producers’ trade body Pact has been calling on the government to adopt a range of measures, including support of SMEs, which suspend all payments of HMRC liabilities for VAT, PAYE, NI and corporation tax, as well as a business rates holiday “for as long as necessary.”

On behalf of the freelance and self-employed workforce, the trade body has also demanded simplified access and processes for state unemployment benefits and a freeze on all personal credit interest payments and an increase in borrowing limits to ensure support for program budgets when the current hiatus on production comes to an end.

