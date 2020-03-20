×

U.K. Government to Cover 80% of Wages of Those Not Working, Closes Cinemas and Theaters

Boris Johnson

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all cinemas, theatres, bars, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms to shut down from Friday evening to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced billions of pounds worth of new economic measures under the coronavirus job retention scheme.

The government will pay up to 80% of people’s wages, with a maximum of £2,500 ($2,930) per month, slightly above the national median wage. There is no upper limit to the funds the government is spending on this and payments will be backdated to March 1.

Meanwhile, the previously announced coronavirus business interruption scheme that was interest-free for six months, will now be interest-free for a year. It will be available from March 23.

The next quarter of VAT payments, worth £30 billion ($35 billion), is now deferred to the end of June.

Self-assessment tax has been deferred to January 2021. The chancellor also announced support for the self-employed. Total new welfare measures are worth £7 billion ($8.1 billion)

“These are unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” said Sunak of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed 167 lives in the U.K. amid 3269 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

The U.K. government’s financial outlay during the crisis has been massive so far. They include access to £330 billion of loans ($387.5 billion) and $23.4 billion in grants that were announced earlier this week, in addition to $14 billion for coronavirus support in the budget earlier this month.

However, until Friday, unions and organizations were calling on the government for further measures to protect the freelance and self-employed workforce, which prop up the local film and TV industry.

More to come.

