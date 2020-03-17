U.K. Broadcasters and Studios Ban Audiences as Coronavirus Worsens

U.K. broadcasters and studios have begun enforcing bans on on-site audiences as the coronavirus outbreak continues apace.

The BBC will prevent external visitors and audiences from accessing its buildings from Wednesday onwards, while Elstree Studios, where Netflix’s “The Crown” and Channel 4’s popular comedy show “The Last Leg” is filmed, has also pulled the plug on on-site audiences.

A BBC spokesperson told Variety: “From Wednesday, it will not be possible for external visitors and audience members to access BBC buildings unless they are essential to our broadcast output.

“All visitor’s tours of BBC premises are also canceled for the foreseeable future. Those who do come to our buildings will still be required to declare themselves fit. We will keep this policy under review and update regularly based on the latest advice.”

While the new measures will prevent audiences within the BBC, it’s believed the broadcaster is currently reviewing studio audiences at third-party studios, which will impact popular shows such as “Question Time.” An announcement is imminent about the status of those programs.

Meanwhile, Elstree Studios management has hit pause on both audiences and events, although filming continues, as per other U.K. studios.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios, said: “Whilst we are currently taking strict measures to safeguard the people working on site, we are fully aware that an outbreak at the Studios could at any time happen and this could mean that we close and quarantine the areas.

“A number of our clients have closed their offices on site for a number of weeks and we are taking advice daily.”

Netflix is continuing filming on season four of “The Crown” at Elstree, where production has not paused as the shoot is meant to wrap this coming week. Meanwhile, a number of other shows continue to film at the studio.

Elstree is home to a variety of unscripted programs, including “Strictly Come Dancing,” “The Voice,” “The Voice Kids,” “Celebrity Juice,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Chase,” “Pointless,” “Room 101” and “Have I Got News For You?”

The studio’s dedicated events space, meanwhile, is often used for parties such as birthdays and bar mitzvahs as well as wrap parties.

In the U.K., coronavirus has now claimed 55 lives. A total of 1,543 people have tested positive for the virus. The government has yet to issue a gatherings ban or enforce the closure of social venues.