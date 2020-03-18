×

Quebec’s Datsit Sphere Buys Kew Media’s ‘Cardinal’ Producer Sienna Films (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Kawaja Julia Sereny
CREDIT: Sienna Films

French Canadian producer-distributor Datsit Sphere has made its second acquisition of a Kew Media Group business, swooping in to buy “Cardinal” producer Sienna Films from the embattled production group.

The Montreal and Toronto-based Datsit Sphere, which previously acquired BGM, picked up Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny’s Sienna Films in a bid to expand its global-facing drama.

Datsit Sphere spans multiple genres and its portfolio includes theatrical scripted producer Go Films, Montreal based 2D animation specialist Oasis Animation and international sales agency Wazabi Films.

Meanwhile, Toronto-based Sienna makes Billy Campbell-fronted crime drama “Cardinal,” which airs on CTV in Canada, Hulu in the U.S. and BBC Four in the U.K. Other TV credits include “Ransom” for CBS and Corus and the forthcoming “Trickster” for CBC and APTN, the indigenous supernatural-inspired drama series based on the bestselling “Son of A Trickster” trilogy by Eden Robinson.

The firm’s feature film credits include “How She Move” (Paramount/Mongrel), “Touch of Pink” (Sony Classics/Mongrel) and “New Waterford Girl” (Entertainment One).

Kew Media Group bought Sienna for around $2.4 million in 2017 as part of a buying spree that saw the business pick up several other Canadian businesses as well as the U.K.-headquartered distributor Content Media. However, following a turbulent financial period late last year, the business ceased trading permanently in January and was placed into administration earlier this month, with all directors exiting the company.

Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Datsit Sphere, said: “We are proud to welcome the exceptional talent of Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny and the Sienna team to our company.

“The addition of Sienna Films to our talented and creative team best known for primetime drama and comedy such as ‘Transplant,’ ‘19-2,’ ‘Rumours’ and ‘This Life,’ will give us the opportunity to increase our production capacities in scripted television and feature films, for which the demand is growing rapidly around the world.”

Kawaja added: “Sienna has always produced stories from diverse creators and filmmakers that take us into highly specific worlds. Datsit Sphere is a great platform from which to strengthen and build on the work we have done with our team. Their focus on investing in development is exciting to us.”

More TV

  • Jennifer Kawaja Julia Sereny

    Quebec's Datsit Sphere Buys Kew Media's 'Cardinal' Producer Sienna Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    French Canadian producer-distributor Datsit Sphere has made its second acquisition of a Kew Media Group business, swooping in to buy “Cardinal” producer Sienna Films from the embattled production group. The Montreal and Toronto-based Datsit Sphere, which previously acquired BGM, picked up Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny’s Sienna Films in a bid to expand its global-facing [...]

  • Belgravia

    TV Academy's Post-DVD Emmy Era Begins Wednesday with Launch of Epix's FYC Site

    Epix is kicking off the post-DVD era of Emmy campaigning. On Wednesday, the MGM-owned pay cable network will be the first network or studio to officially launch its FYC screening site this year. The network will direct the TV Academy’s 25,000 voters to its Epix FYC2020 customized website via an email to members. The campaign [...]

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    Coronavirus Concerns Spur Savannah Guthrie to Anchor 'Today' From Home

    Savannah Guthrie is the latest member of the “Today” anchor team to stay at home as one of the nation’s best-known morning programs grapples with the spread of coronavirus across the U.S. “We’ve decided to ask Savannah to do the show from home tomorrow. She has a ‘super mild’ sore throat and NBC’s doctors are [...]

  • Nicole Maines Supergirl

    How 'Supergirl' Actor Nicole Maines Is Fighting for Trans Visibility On- and Off-Screen

    Before taking on the role of transgender superhero Nia Nal a.k.a. Dreamer on the CW’s “Supergirl,” Nicole Maines had already been on the frontlines of fighting for transgender rights. In 2013, Maines was part of the court case Doe v. Clenchy, when her family sued their school district over Maines’ right to use the women’s [...]

  • Cyberchase

    How PBS SoCal/KCET and LAUSD Launched an Entire At-Home Learning Service in Just a Week

    What started a week ago as a phone call between the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent and the leader of the city’s flagship PBS stations has quickly turned into a massive at-home learning initiative being implemented by public TV stations across the country. As concerns continued to grow over the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), [...]

  • AIDS/LifeCycle Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    AIDS/LifeCycle Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    This year’s AIDS/LifeCycle has been canceled. The annual bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles is considered the largest single HIV/AIDS fundraising event in the world and benefits the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation (SFAF). Last year’s ride raised more than $16 million. Past participants have included Rep. Adam [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad