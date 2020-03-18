Quebec’s Datsit Sphere Buys Kew Media’s ‘Cardinal’ Producer Sienna Films (EXCLUSIVE)

French Canadian producer-distributor Datsit Sphere has made its second acquisition of a Kew Media Group business, swooping in to buy “Cardinal” producer Sienna Films from the embattled production group.

The Montreal and Toronto-based Datsit Sphere, which previously acquired BGM, picked up Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny’s Sienna Films in a bid to expand its global-facing drama.

Datsit Sphere spans multiple genres and its portfolio includes theatrical scripted producer Go Films, Montreal based 2D animation specialist Oasis Animation and international sales agency Wazabi Films.

Meanwhile, Toronto-based Sienna makes Billy Campbell-fronted crime drama “Cardinal,” which airs on CTV in Canada, Hulu in the U.S. and BBC Four in the U.K. Other TV credits include “Ransom” for CBS and Corus and the forthcoming “Trickster” for CBC and APTN, the indigenous supernatural-inspired drama series based on the bestselling “Son of A Trickster” trilogy by Eden Robinson.

The firm’s feature film credits include “How She Move” (Paramount/Mongrel), “Touch of Pink” (Sony Classics/Mongrel) and “New Waterford Girl” (Entertainment One).

Kew Media Group bought Sienna for around $2.4 million in 2017 as part of a buying spree that saw the business pick up several other Canadian businesses as well as the U.K.-headquartered distributor Content Media. However, following a turbulent financial period late last year, the business ceased trading permanently in January and was placed into administration earlier this month, with all directors exiting the company.

Bruno Dubé, president and CEO of Datsit Sphere, said: “We are proud to welcome the exceptional talent of Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny and the Sienna team to our company.

“The addition of Sienna Films to our talented and creative team best known for primetime drama and comedy such as ‘Transplant,’ ‘19-2,’ ‘Rumours’ and ‘This Life,’ will give us the opportunity to increase our production capacities in scripted television and feature films, for which the demand is growing rapidly around the world.”

Kawaja added: “Sienna has always produced stories from diverse creators and filmmakers that take us into highly specific worlds. Datsit Sphere is a great platform from which to strengthen and build on the work we have done with our team. Their focus on investing in development is exciting to us.”