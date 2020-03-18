×

Eurovision Song Contest Called Off Amid Coronavirus Fears

Winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Netta Barzilai (C) of Israel performs during the First Semi-Final of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Expo Tel Aviv, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 14 May 2019. The Second Semi-Final takes place on 16 May, and the Grand Final is held on 18 May.First Semi Final - 64th Eurovision Song Contest, Tel Aviv, Israel - 14 May 2019
The Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in Rotterdam in May, has been canceled as Europe battles a far-reaching coronavirus outbreak that has brought the continent to its knees.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs the event, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that this year’s contest has been called off despite attempts to find alternative solutions.

“The uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe — and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities — means the European Broadcasting Union has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned.”

The European Broadcasting Union, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and City of Rotterdam are still set to “continue the conversation” around hosting the event in the Netherlands in 2021.

“We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await further news in the coming days and weeks.”

The semi-finals for the 65th edition of Eurovision were set to take place May 12-14, with the finale scheduled for May 16.

The event — which is watched widely across Europe via viewing parties and social events — was set to host 41 acts in total, with each representing various European countries. Last year’s event was held in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence crowned the winner.

The 2019 contest, which featured a controversial appearance by Madonna, was watched by 182 million viewers across 40 markets.

