Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast Area to Open After Delay

The long-postponed opening of Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast themed area is now going forward, with the media invited to an official unveiling Friday.
The 47,000 m2 (approx. 506,000 sq ft) area, a sub-section of Fantasyland, that features attractions based on Disney’s 1991 “Beauty and the Beast” and 2014″Big Hero 6″ films, will open on Monday, Sept. 28. A theater also built in the new area will still remain shut, however.
Temperature checks and social distancing rules will be in place to ensure visitor safety. Also, to ride the new attractions visitors will have to reserve a time slot using the park’s smartphone app.
The centerpiece of the new area is Beauty and the Beast Castle, which features the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast ride. Visitors will also be able explore a village offering shops and restaurants.
Park operator Oriental Land has invested a reported JPY75 billion yen ($712 million) into development of the area. It was originally scheduled to start welcoming visitors this spring, but the pandemic forced a half-year delay.
Tokyo Disneyland and companion theme park Tokyo DisneySea reopened on July 1 after shutting down on Feb. 29 due to the pandemic.
- Earlier this week local authorities said that they would not renew an option for Hong Kong Disneyland to expand onto land at the adjacent Penny’s Bay site. Disney, which is a minority owner of the theme park on Hong Kong’s Lantau island, was reported to be “extremely disappointed.” However, the government which is the majority owner, said that there remained plenty of room for the addition of other attractions within the existing park area. The park has lost money every year since its high point in 2014 and is currently undergoing an upgrade. It was closed twice this year due to health restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and finally reopened on Friday last week.