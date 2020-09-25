Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast Area to Open After Delay

The long-postponed opening of Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast themed area is now going forward, with the media invited to an official unveiling Friday.

The 47,000 m2 (approx. 506,000 sq ft) area, a sub-section of Fantasyland, that features attractions based on Disney’s 1991 “Beauty and the Beast” and 2014″Big Hero 6″ films, will open on Monday, Sept. 28. A theater also built in the new area will still remain shut, however.

Temperature checks and social distancing rules will be in place to ensure visitor safety. Also, to ride the new attractions visitors will have to reserve a time slot using the park’s smartphone app.

The centerpiece of the new area is Beauty and the Beast Castle, which features the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast ride. Visitors will also be able explore a village offering shops and restaurants.

Park operator Oriental Land has invested a reported JPY75 billion yen ($712 million) into development of the area. It was originally scheduled to start welcoming visitors this spring, but the pandemic forced a half-year delay.

Tokyo Disneyland and companion theme park Tokyo DisneySea reopened on July 1 after shutting down on Feb. 29 due to the pandemic.