Tencent Grinds Out Profits Increase Despite Coronavirus Headwinds

Chinese social media, entertainment and games giant Tencent managed a 6% increase in profits in the first quarter of the year – a period which contained two months of coronavirus-induced turmoil.

The powerhouse company on Wednesday reported revenues increased by 26% year on year to $15.3 billion (RMB108 billion), and net profits up to $4.15 billion (RMB29.4 billion), in the January to March quarter. Using another measure of profits favored by tech companies, earnings rose from $2.95 billion (RMB20.9 billion) to $3.82 billion (RMB27.1 billion).

By either measure, and also in terms of revenue, the group’s numbers were better than had been forecast, according to a poll of financial analysts. Prior to the results announcement, Tencent’s Hong Kong-traded shares closed 0.3% down at HK$429.6 apiece.

“(The figures show) solid quarterly operating and financial metrics, demonstrating the resilience of our business model and the platform value of our company,” Tencent said in a statement. “Looking forward, we expect in-game consumption activities to largely normalize as people return to work, and we see some headwinds for the online advertising industry.”

More to follow.